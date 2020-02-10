By writing Oscar history, ‘Parasite’ wins the best photo

(Shutterstock)

February 10, 2020

By JAKE COYLE AP Film writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) – In a milestone victory that immediately broadened the horizon of the Oscars, Bong Joon Ho’s masterfully cunning class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English-language film to win the best photo in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

“Parasite” won the top prize in Hollywood on Sunday evening, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In a year dominated by historical epic stories – “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”, “The Irishman” – the film academy went abroad instead, to South Korea, for a contemporary and disturbing portrait of social inequality in “Parasite.”

True to its name, “Parasite” simply came under the skin of Oscar voters and attached itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which has long been satisfied to relegate international films to their own category. But in recent years, the Academy of Human Movement Arts and Sciences has invited many more foreign voters to diversify its membership.

Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong’s various victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, roaring from the crowd. Unexpectedly again called for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow nominees, notably Martin Scorsese, and concluded, “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

After the Dolby Theater was emptied, the ‘Parasite’ team still remained on stage, enjoying their victory. Bong was still gobsmacked behind the scenes. “It’s really fantastic -” he told reporters while holding his prizes.

The victory for “Parasite” – which echoes the surprise gain of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago – came in a year in which many criticized the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. But the triumph for ‘Parasite’, the Palme d’Or winner at last year’s Cannes film festival, nevertheless allowed Hollywood to turn the script around and signal progress. No Korean film has ever won an Oscar.

By doing this, the film academy again rejected an event of making history, and Netflix again refused its first best photo win, despite two contenders in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, and a blitz with a big prize-giving ceremony.

Sam Mendes’ boldly conceived World War I movie ‘1917’, made to look like one continuous shot, was the clear favorite on the way to Oscars, after having won almost all precursor prizes, including the highest awards from the Producers Guild, the Director’s Guild , the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. In the end “1917” went home with three prizes for his technical virtuosity: the cinematography of Roger Deakins, visual effects and the mixing of sound.

All acting winners – Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – went as expected. While Pitt, in the run-up to his first acting Oscar, had received an audience with one-liners in the run-up to Sunday, he started his remarks about a political note.

“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the hearings before calling Director Quentin Tarantino. “I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Pitt said. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Zellweger completed a comeback and won her second Academy Prize for her fragile but indomitable Judy Garland in “Judy”. Dern won for her performance as divorce lawyer in the “Wedding story” of Noah Baumbach. Dern thanked her in the presence of parents, “My Legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

Phoenix, long one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, became the best actor for his limber but bleak Joker. In his acceptance speech, Phoenix deliberately spoke of a large number of issues, including sexism and racism in the film industry, ecological disasters and vegetarianism.

“I’ve been a villain in my life. I’ve been selfish, I’ve been cruel and hard to work with sometimes. But so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” Phoenix said. To guide redemption, he added, “That is the best of humanity.”

He concluded quoting a text from his deceased brother, River Phoenix: “Run to help with love and peace will follow.”

For the 87th time this year no women were nominated for the best director, a subject that was interwoven with the entire ceremony – and even with the clothing of some attendees. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for their direction, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

Coming on a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was damp and song-heavy. Some versions, such as Eminem’s version of “Lose Yourself,” were unexpected (and drew a pale answer from Scorsese). All the nominees for the song performed, including Elton John who, with his long-term partner Bernie Taupin, won for their song ‘Rocketman’.

The welcoming ceremony began on a recording note, with Janelle Monae performing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and her own song, “Come Alive,” with an assist from Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories,” Monae said. “Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. “An incredible relegation,” Martin called it. Martin also recalled that something was missing in this year’s leading nominees. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

There were milestones beyond “Parasite”. In winning the best-adapted scenario for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first native director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all indigenous children in the world who want to write art, dance and stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir only became the third woman to ever win the best original score. “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music open, please speak,” said Guðnadóttir. “We need to hear your voices.”

Prizes were awarded to all the best nominees, with the only exception being Scorsese’s tenfold nominee ‘The Irishman’. When Bong mentioned his admiration for Scorsese, a spontaneous tribute broke out, with the Dolby Theater giving Scorsese a standing ovation. The “Ford v Ferrari” car race throwback won both editing and audio editing. Gerwigs Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women” won for Jacqueline Durran’s costume design. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” won for Barbara Ling’s production design.

Netflix did not go home empty-handed. Apart from Dern’s victory for ‘Marriage Story’, the ‘American Factory’ won the streamer the best documentary. The film is the first release of the higher productions of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Pixar expanded its dominance of the best animated film category and won for “Toy Story 4.” It is the 10th Pixar film that wins the prize and second “Toy Story” film, following the earlier episode of 2010.

It was an early prize for the Walt Disney Co., which played a minor role in the ceremony last year despite a record $ 13 billion in a global box office and possession of the network on which the Oscars are broadcast. Most of his awards came from 20th Century Fox (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”), who both took over the company after the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox of $ 71.3 billion last year.

Disney’s ABC hoped that a much-watched field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion cheeky “Joker” – would help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

AP film writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.

