By writing Oscar history, ‘Honeyland’ shatters borders

NEW YORK – Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska were in a hard-to-reach area of ​​Northern Macedonia – about as far as possible from the Oscars – when they encountered the beekeeper who would be their subject in their critically acclaimed documentary “Honeyland”.

While working on a short video commissioned by a nature conservation project, the filmmakers met Hatidze Muratova, a middle-aged woman looking up a hard-scrabble and lonely life and harvesting honey with old, sustainable methods in the rugged mountainous landscape of the former Yugoslavian republic, while taking care of her half-blind and bedridden mother in a modest home without electricity.

In Muratova they not only recognized a noble, almost timeless figure of environmental symbolism, but an inspiring character that deserved attention. Muratova did not intend to live in an almost isolated environment; while her village declined, she stayed behind to look after her mother. “Honeyland” is in a certain sense her liberation.

“This woman is someone who is a real talent and a big fan of people,” Kotevska said in a telephone interview with Stefanov. “She’s an extrovert. But living conditions brought her where she is. She was trapped in that life. When we came, it was a way of freedom for her. It was a way of expressing her life and her story to us. “

Of all the personalities who come to the Academy Awards on Sunday, few can hold a candle for Hatidze. She will be there, say the filmmakers, in what promises to be both an astonishing cultural clash and a triumphant moment for a modest, heroic woman who has never been in the spotlight.

In Macedonia, Kotevska says, she plays the role of “a national hero.” “People are clearly tired of fake heroes who are beyond everyone,” says Kotevska.

“Honeyland” has already written history. It is the first film ever nominated for both the best documentary and the best international film, the category that was previously called the best foreign film. The double awards make “Honeyland” a quietly revolutionary Oscar nominee, one that speaks about both the increasingly limitless nature of documentary making and the specific greatness of “Honeyland”.

The film follows the life of Muratova, including amazingly intimate scenes with her mother, Nazife, and her sustainable methods of wild beekeeping. Muratova takes half of the honey and leaves the other half for the bees, a balance that allows the combs to continue and flower. But when a chaotic and unmanageable family of nine people move alongside and try to practice beekeeping roughly with less patience, “Honeyland” becomes a starkly simple environmental allegory.

Stefanov believes that this elemental conflict is the reason why their film, which won several top prizes at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, resonated so much. The neighbors – Hussein Sam, his wife and their seven children – are not exactly villains; they do their best while they are burdened with debts and many mouths to feed.

“It shows how greed works at a very basic level,” says Stefanov. “It’s a community of three people. It would be the same if you had thousands with an optimal livelihood and someone came and said,” Hey, I’ll give you more. “That sentence is the strongest reason why we’re confronted with what we face be today. “

“What we have found in this community is something that is everywhere in the world,” he adds.

It took an unusual amount of dedication to conquer that community. Stefanov and Kotevska used an off-road vehicle to reach Muratova’s house and stayed in tents for two days to three days while photographing. In the winter it was too cold to stay the night. All in all, they spent three years filming and collecting more than 400 hours of footage.

The most striking is that Muratova often spoke Turkish, also in the scenes with her mother, a language that the Macedonian filmmakers do not speak. They often photographed purely visually. Only later, after compiling part of the film, did they receive transcripts of what they had recorded. Surprisingly few changes were needed.

“Honeyland,” currently streamed on Hulu and available for rent on Amazon and elsewhere, has tried to trace back some of its success to its subjects. Jars of honey are for sale with proceeds going to Muratova and the Sam family – now number 10. (They had another child on the day of the movie’s premiere.)

Modern life seems very far away in “Honeyland”, but it does occasionally comeo cameo. Muratova travels on foot to the Macedonian capital, Skopje, to sell her honey and buy a few supplies, such as hair dye. But the Oscars will be a much greater rush of modernity for Muratova. The filmmakers, who arrived in Los Angeles last week, can’t wait to see it. “It will be very exciting for everyone,” says Kotevska.

“Honeyland”, they hope, is a sign that old borders are falling apart.

“A good story is a good story, regardless of where it comes from. What is important is that we can see it, “says Kotevska. “Honeyland is nominated in these two categories just shows that the form of film will eventually change. The genre will not be that important. It will not be placed in a folder. It will be telling more free stories.”

___

Follow AP film writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press