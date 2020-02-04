By The Numbers: How the Coyotes have fared since trading for Taylor Hall

For a moment it seemed that the Arizona Coyotes had to steal this season.

The club flew up much of the early course of events, grew into a divisional leader, and seemed ready to hold that plum stain. In mid-December, the hope of the faithful Coyotes only seemed to rise, with news that GM John Chayka had signed a deal for Taylor Hall, adding the 2018 Hart Trophy winner to an upcoming offensive corps with the arrival of Phil Kessel.

There was a sense that Hall’s return to the west might be a game changer before the conference, that he would be the last piece to push the Coyotes from a dark horse to a legitimate contender. Misfortune threw a bit into those plans, with an injury to sternetmaster Darcy Kuemper who made the team’s potential takeoff difficult, and sagged through the entire roster and undoes Hall’s fine play since on board.

Now, after being the division leader once, the team is stuck in the wild-card race, only a few points higher than dangerous teams such as Chicago, Winnipeg and Nashville. And there has been a tumultuous run – after winning only two of their first six with Hall (including his real debut), they rattled four consecutive wins. And undone that success immediately with a brutal stretch of eight losses in nine games, including their last five in a row.

With the status of contender in sight and their chances of a play-off on the move, let’s look at some figures that illustrate why things have taken a turn since the blockbuster on December 17

1: Where Taylor Hall ranked among all Coyotes skaters in even score since he arrived. The former Oiler and Devil has collected 14 equally strong points through his 19 games in the desert, tops of the team.

5: Although the addition of Hall seemed like a game changer for the power play of the Coyotes, No. 91 did not move the needle in this respect as hoped. The man’s advantage unit of the club is the fifth worst in the league since trading.

6: The number of times the new forward corps of the Coyotes has scored four goals or more in the past 19 games. On the other hand, the club has allowed four or more goals seven times in that piece.

7: While the struggles continue in the desert, Hall production has not been a problem. His seven goals for these 19 games also score the best in the team during that period.

9: Even over this horrible nine-game stretch, he has been a lonely bright spot – the star winger was a point-a-game player during the tough run, with nine points in nine games.

10: Clayton Keller, the seventh overall choice of the club from 2016, and supposed future face of the franchise, has been a bit difficult since Hall arrived and placed only 10 points in those 19 games.

11: The club has generally also lagged behind. Even with Hall at work, the Coyotes have posted the 11th least goals in the competition since he came to town to reinforce the attack.

12: Phil Kessel, the other star wing of the team, has not produced the clip expected of a player with his resume – the former champion has only had 12 points since Hall arrived.

13: In terms of his two-way game, Hall has also performed quite well – he is bound for the team leader with 13 takeaways as a Coyote. As one of the most important puck carriers of the club, he is naturally in fourth place on the team for the most giveaways, with nine to his name.

14: Getting pucks on the net has been a contributing factor to these struggles – in this 19-game segment, Arizona was a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of shots per game, ranking 14th in the league in that category.

15: Nick Schmaltz, Arizona’s most important scorer, also didn’t exactly set fire to the competition, although he outperformed other major Coyotes scorers Kessel or Keller – the 23-year-old has 15 points since his team added Hall.

17: But in general it is Hall that runs the bus. Although the team around him offered uneven performance, Hall placed 17 points in 19 games as a Coyote, making the team generally score since his arrival.

18:47: Hall has also emerged as the team leader in terms of the ice he gets – he is on average 18:47 per game in the desert, especially among all Coyotes since joining the team, but lower than his average during his Devils days.

19: The offensive contributions from the former MVP competition have been partially reversed by how porous the club has been defensively. They are 19th in the league over this series in shot differential per game and place a -0.9.

21: It is clear that Hall in particular is not a problem since he has been the team’s main scorer since he came on board. The absence of Kuemper seems to be the larger factor, as evidenced by the fact that the team has been scoring goals against goals since 17 December.

23: Throw it all together, and you have a team that scores 23rd in the league when it comes to points earned over this timeline – certainly well below expectations given the quality of the piece acquired.

45.51: If we take a closer look at their problems, the problem is not only that the Coyotes surpass – they are also played out where it is most important. They are the third-to-last in the league since Hall competed when it comes to the percentage of total five-in-five high-risk chances swinging in their direction, and only 45.51 percent of them earned in these games.

45.98: They are not expected to be better when it comes to the goals department. Over this trajectory, they get only 45.98 percent of the total five-in-five goals in these games, and rank 23rd in the competition.

48.02: The Arizona property numbers generally tell a similar story – their five-in-five Corsi for percentage since Hall came on board is also 23rd in the entire competition, with the club scoring 48.92 percent for these 19 games.

61: As has been the case in almost every other offensive category, Hall does his bit and leads the way when it comes to chances on the net, tops in the team with 61 shots to his name since he became Coyote. In terms of his Corsi for percentage, however, he is fifth among Coyotes since arrival, with a figure of 48.9 percent.

The next chance of the Coyotes to straighten the ship comes Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Catch the game at 9 p.m. ET / 7 PM MT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.