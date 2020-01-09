By spying on videos from customers, employees are fired, says Ring

Loading...

Video doorbell company Ring, an Amazon subsidiary, says it has fired employees for spying on customer videos stored on its cloud servers. Although the doorbell cameras are intended for outdoor coverage, the company also sells cameras for indoor use …

The news comes almost a year after it was first revealed that Ring gave employees access to video images of customers in a surprisingly informal way.

The dismissals were revealed in a letter to senators obtained by Motherboard.

“We are aware of incidents discussed below where employees have violated our policies,” Ring’s letter of January 6 reads. “In the past four years, Ring has received four complaints or questions about a team member’s access to Ring video data,” continues. Ring explains that although each of these people was authorized to view video data, their attempt to access went beyond what was necessary to gain access for their work.

“Each time Ring was informed of the alleged behavior, Ring investigated the incident immediately and after he found that the individual company policy had been violated, the individual was terminated,” the letter adds. In addition to the dismissal of employees, Ring has also taken steps to limit this access to a smaller number of people, the letter states. It says that three employees currently have access to saved customer videos.

The letter does not reveal the number of employees made redundant due to spying on customer videos, and only said that there were four investigations and that the plural of people was terminated, but that does not necessarily mean four people.

The company also clarified that unrestricted access to videos by a research team in Ukraine was limited to employee accounts and employee friends who had agreed.

