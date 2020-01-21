By making public transport fairer for women, much more data is needed

Transit agencies may feel uncomfortable sharing such information. Indeed, media coverage focuses on the inequalities highlighted in the LA report, rather than the culture change it represents for the agency. “I feel we have been punished to a certain extent for collecting this data and making it easy for people to watch,” said Metro spokesman Brian Haas. “The goal was to see where we had opportunities to make improvements. If we don’t do this, nothing will change. “

What is not measured is unknown, and the world of transit data is still largely blind to women and other vulnerable populations. However, obtaining that data is not easy. Traditional sources such as national censuses and user surveys provide reliable information that serves as a basis for policy and decision making. But surveys are expensive and it can take years for a government to go through the process of adding a question to its national census.

Before putting resources in expensive data collection to find answers to women’s transportation needs, cities can first turn to the unconventional gender-disaggregated data that has already been produced. They include data depletion, or the trace of data that we leave behind as a result of our interactions with digital products and services such as mobile phones, credit cards, and social media. Last year, researchers in Santiago, Chile released a report based on their analysis of anonymized call details of female mobile phone users, to extract location information and analyze their mobility patterns. They discovered that women tended to travel to fewer locations than men, and in smaller geographical areas. When researchers crossed location information with census data, they found a larger gender gap among residents with lower incomes, because poorer women made even shorter journeys. And when using data from the local transit office, they saw that living near a public transport stop increased mobility for both men and women, but did not close the gender gap for poorer residents.

To encourage private companies to share such information, Stefaan Verhulst argues for data partnerships, flexible partnerships between data providers and researchers. Verhulst is head of research and development at GovLab, a research center at the University of New York that contributed to the research in Santiago. And so GovLab and its local research partner, Universidad del Desarollo, have gained access to the telephone files of the Chilean telephone company Telefónica. Data collaborations can improve access to private data without exposing companies to competition or privacy. “We need to find ways to access data according to different shades of openness,” Verhulst says.

If that succeeds, governments and transit agencies can end up in a different trap. A wealth of data can create the illusion that the entire population is responsible. “Much of this discussion about gender and data is always focused on data on the supply side, but not on what kind of questions really matter,” says Verhulst. Transport for London may have found a way to completely circumvent these considerations. Earlier this year, the agency started tracking riders via WiFi, increasing its ability to compile its own data on mobility patterns.

Big data is ultimately political. It is about asking the right questions and also responding to the answers. Haas, the LA Metro spokesperson, says the agency will follow up its report with a Gender Action Plan designed to make tangible changes to improve women’s access to public transportation. More importantly, these initiatives are part of a larger movement encouraged by the CEO of the agency, Phillip A. Washington, to tackle gender inequality within the transit system, starting with the agency’s internal operations: it works a balanced workforce. “These improvements not only make the system better for women,” says Haas. “This will make the system better for everyone.”

