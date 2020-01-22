B&W PX7 review: Almost perfect wireless headphones

Fantastic sound • Comfortable • Wide range of functions

Minor design problems • Expensive

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 is a fantastic wireless headphone with excellent sound and functions.

Just over two years ago, the hi-fi company B&W launched their first wireless headphones with noise cancellation, the PX. They sounded great and had a lot of nice features, but they weren’t very comfortable.

Now B&W is back with its premium PX7 headphones, which I am pleased to see are a great improvement over the PX.

Carbon fiber, baby

Thanks to the carbon fiber composite material used for the arms and the larger ear pads, the PX7 is lighter and far more comfortable than the PX. These things are sometimes difficult to say immediately; The PX didn’t seem so uncomfortable at first, but I had to take it off over longer sessions. I had no such problems with the PX7. They’re not the most comfortable headphones I’ve ever had – they’re still pretty heavy and can weigh your head down – but I forgot I was wearing them for about an hour, which is always a good sign.

The design is also different. The PX7 are a bit more voluminous, rounder and have less sharp edges. The old model is a little finer and maybe a little more chic. I prefer the look of the PX7, but at $ 400, they don’t do much to stand out from all other doses.

You also get a nice, semi-hard carrying case.

There are other minor details that B & W has corrected, such as adding a nice big “R” and “L” to the inside of the ear cups. How you wear these headphones is important because the drivers are angled to achieve a wider soundstage.

The controls are fine, with dedicated buttons for noise reduction, play / pause / volume and power / Bluetooth. Sometimes I struggled to find the right one, but I still haven’t found any headphones that can do it perfectly. There is also a headphone jack and a USB-C port. The PX7 has sensors that automatically start / stop playback when you put it on and remove it.

One thing that B & W has not fixed is the foldable ear cups, which can still be folded completely outwards and not inwards – a small problem, but still annoying.

Connectivity, noise cancellation and battery life

The PX7 turns all the way around when you turn it outward, but only to a certain point when you turn it inside out. This is a little annoying if you want to wear it around your neck.

The B & W PX7 is primarily wireless headphones that support a wide range of standards, so your music will sound great regardless of the source you connect it to. The Bluetooth range was good because I could walk around my apartment and even leave my phone in another room without interruptions.

B&W received noise reduction on the first try, so I had no doubt that the PX7 would perform well in this department. I haven’t tested them on an airplane yet (the best test in my opinion), but they did an excellent job of reducing the roar of my air conditioning. The PX7 has four settings: Off, Low, High and Auto. I mostly switched between high and off depending on whether I was at home or outdoors. Noise suppression is adaptive, which means that the cans use four built-in microphones to determine and suppress the source of the noise.

There are two common problems with noise cancellation. One is the hiss you get when you turn it on, and the other is sound degradation. The PX7 performed admirably in both cases: the hissing is there, but it is barely audible and quite pleasant. The sound worsens, especially if you select the noise reduction too high, but the effect is like switching from a high-resolution recording to an MP3: you can still hear everything, but the sound stage becomes narrower and everything sounds a little flatter.

The controls on the side of the ear cups are relatively easy to reach.

The specified battery life was 30 hours. With the rest of my gadgets that only lasted a day or two, that was enough for me; I only had to charge it three times in three weeks.

Call quality was okay; Sometimes it crackled in the background, but I had no problem understanding the person on the other end.

Finally, the PX7 is equipped with a special mobile app that you can use to check the battery status, optimize the settings for noise reduction, manage connections and update the software. The app is not used every day, but it is helpful and works.

Note that voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant are not supported out of the box, which is a strange omission. Personally, I never use any of them, so that’s not a big loss for me, but if you do, it’s something you have to think about.

Highly refined sound

The PX7 sounds absolutely fantastic. The bass goes deep, the sound stage is wide, the details are amazing. The sound is a little warm and dark, which is a feature of all B&W headphones, but unlike the PX, the vocals were present, loud and clear.

B & W PX7 are much more comfortable than the B & W PX.

At some point I was startled by the applause of the people who apparently sat next to me in a Nick Cave and the live recording of Bad Seeds in a small environment. That is the kind of experience you have with the PX7.

Unfortunately I couldn’t test the PX7 directly with the closest competitors, the WH-1000XM3 and the Bose 700 from Sony. Compared to the PX from B&W, the sound was much more detailed and a little brighter. B&W’s premium wired P9 Signature has a similar sound, but offers a wider stage, firmer bass, and more detail. However, they cost more than twice the price of the PX7. For a final comparison, I dusted off my old Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2, which had a fairly bright sound, and although they (surprisingly) held their own, they couldn’t keep up with the PX7’s deep bass and precision.

Fortunately, the PX7 has a headphone jack and two cables: a 3.5mm audio cable and a USB-C cable.

An important detail: The PX7 were significantly quieter than the PX, no matter which source I connected it to. This was not a problem for me as they were still very loud, but there is something to be aware of.

Note: During my tests I listened to a mix of MP3s, CD quality files and 24-bit FLAC files. I tested the headphones both wirelessly and with a cable from various sources, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max and a 2017 MacBook Pro. The music selection included Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Peter Gabriel, Deftones, Morcheeba, NoMeansNo, The Knife and Seven That Spells.

Possibly best in class

The PX7 isn’t cheap at $ 400, but it’s the whole package, with great sound, excellent noise cancellation, a variety of functions, and a high level of comfort. If you can afford it, buy it.