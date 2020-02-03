Buy the Sony WH-1000XM3 for less than $ 200

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

TL; DR: The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are currently a super low $ 198 – a saving of $ 31.99 and their lowest price on Amazon ever.

All truly wireless earbuds released since 2018 have the feeling that they have been specifically released to compete with AirPods. You know that Samsung, Amazon and Google came right down the throat of Apple with the Galaxy Buds, Echo Buds and Pixel Buds. Headlines and full reviews are written in which AirPods are presented as the ultimate leader of the gym, and in the end the competitors are always silver medal winners.

But the latest truly wireless release from Sony is changing all this. The WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless earbuds were just released in August 2019 and immediately gave Apple its money. They usually sell for $ 229.99, but are on sale at Amazon for $ 198 – one of the few times they’ve seen a discount since the launch. They are currently in stock, but we still recommend moving quickly before they are sold out – or Amazon takes the discount away.

Sony was in fact dubbed headphones royalty with the Bose rival WH1000XM3 over-ear noise canceling headphones. Sony has transformed that technology into a counterpart to the earbuds, the WF1000XM3. These pill-shaped buttons protrude horizontally from your ear, but are slightly less conspicuous than the way AirPods hang out. But does size matter even if you are an earphone with active noise cancellation? Nobody expects the honking of every car or talkative colleague to drink completely, but muffling the sounds of the metro is better than nothing. (And as much as you can ask when talking about earphones.) If you need to hear an announcement from the subway line or talk to a friend, you can make your music and ambient sounds quieter by tapping the left Earbuds.

You may not even notice the meh noise cancellation because the actual audio is so good. The sound is clean, well-balanced and only grows when necessary. It is an experience that, we dare say, is as good as the over-ear counterpart from Sony, the best in its class WH-1000XM3. Thank you, new processor.

