Buy Microsoft Surface, MacBook, and more

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 costs $ 100 less.

Picture: Microsoft / mashable photo composite

By Dylan HaasMashable Shopping2020-01-10 17:26:04 UTC

It is a new year. A new you.

Which means you need a new laptop or tablet. We don’t make the rules. We are sorry.

To make it easier for you to get started with your new technology personality for 2020, we have a nice selection of laptops and tablets from all price and brand ranges on offer this weekend.

Take a look at what we found – have fun shopping.

Laptops $ 499 and below

Laptops $ 500 to $ 999

Laptops starting at $ 1,000

  • Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook – $ 1,038.98 (list price $ 1,399.99)

  • Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – $ 1,069 (list price $ 1,199.99)

  • New Apple MacBook Air – $ 1,038.41 (list price $ 1,099)

  • New Apple MacBook Pro – $ 1,199.99 (list price $ 1,299)

  • Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop – $ 1,499.99 (list price $ 1,709.99)

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $ 1,793.49 (list price $ 1,999)

Tablets for sale

