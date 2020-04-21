Buy a console, get 5 pre-owned video games for $ 50

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Fortunately for all you n00bs there, GameStop is currently running a stellar deal dedicated to anyone starting their gaming career from the start: On April 21, anyone who orders a new or gently used Xbox or the Playstation console from its website can bundle up to five pre-recognized video games for $ 19.99 or less for $ 50 in total.

We’re talking games like The Last of Us, Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Far Cry 5 – cult favorites, critically acclaimed that take incredible even several years post-release. As long as a pre-owned copy is listed for $ 19.99 or less on the GameStop website, it counts as part of the five-for- $ 50 bundle.

With the system in mind, you can choose from an Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, or PS4 console * or * a console bundle, such as this three-game Xbox One S bundle or the limited-edition PS4 Pro Death Stranding bundle . (Translation: You have the option to get more games for cheap in the top five-for- $ 50 sitch.)

Click the blue button below to see all the GameStop consoles have up for grabs and start building your setup. ⬇️

