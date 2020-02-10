Buttigieg, who draws large quantities at New Hampshire town halls

As New Hampshire residents prepare for Tuesday’s primary, democratic candidates are finally appealing to voters to win them over.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg walked through Granite State town halls, including a Monday morning at Plymouth State University.

He also holds an event on Monday evening in Milford New Hampshire.

The former mayor moved over 5,000 people to his town halls on Sunday.

According to his campaign, all four events in this cycle had the largest turnout of all candidates in each city.

It’s pretty clear that the momentum for Buttigieg in New Hampshire is picking up.

A CNN / University of New Hampshire poll released on Monday shows that voters are divided between Senator Bernie Sanders, who leads with 29 percent of the vote, and Buttigieg with 22 percent of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden follows with 11 percent, followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with 10 percent and Senator Amy Klobuchar with 7 percent. (Survey see graphic above)

When it comes to who voters see as their second choice, Warren is the first choice with 20 percent of the vote. Sanders follows with 15 percent, Buttigieg with 14 percent and Biden and Klobuchar with 9 percent. (Survey see graphic above)

Of those surveyed, 17 percent stated that they would never vote for Biden.

A large number of democratic voters are still undecided. Only half of New Hampshire voters currently know who they will vote for on Tuesday.