Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg openly questions the medical postponement that President Donald Trump cites as a reason for refusing military service during the Vietnam War.

Buttigieg, an Afghan war veteran, recently bumped into Trump’s lack of military service to challenge the president and make a distinction between his senior rivals, none of whom served in the military.

While the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana indirectly suggested that Trump’s medical postponement should avoid the task, he said he would have the opportunity to question him directly if he became the Democratic presidential candidate.

Trump’s postponement resulted from a letter to the doctor in which he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 described the state as temporary.

“Perhaps it would be a good idea to have a war veteran on stage who raised the question of whether bone spurs really prevented him from serving his country’s uniform when it was his turn to serve,” said Buttigieg, over 100 People at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.