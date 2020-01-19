Pete Buttigieg, who is in Iowa two weeks before the conference, hosts events across the state and raises people he believes to be “future former Republicans”.







Democratic presidential candidates bustle in Iowa and New Hampshire, hosting city halls and rallies. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, was largely unknown at the start of the campaign. But with two weeks until the Iowa gatherings, hundreds of people are now queuing to hear him speak in a middle school gym or a veteran hall. Asma Khalid from NPR takes us outside and to one of his events.

ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: It’s bitterly cold, the kind of cold that hurts your face – just two degrees outside. You can hear the wind blowing. But here in northern Iowa, despite the cold and the snow that was still in the parking lot, a lot of people were there to hear Pete Buttigieg in a town hall.

UNKNOWN PERSON # 1: Hello. Can I have you checked in, sir?

KHALID: As soon as you enter the door, volunteers ask for your contact information. Campaigns typically collect this information so they can call you and make sure you get there on Caucus Day.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 2: Bob, do you want a sticker?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: Everyone knows that you have been checked in.

UNKNOWN PERSON 2: Let’s go.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: Thank you very much.

UNKNOWN PERSON 2: Thanks.

KHALID: About 300 people showed up – some super fans, some recently signed Buttigieg and some who are still not sure what to think.

So have you decided who you want to choose?

KIM DOUGHTY: Not sure. No.

Khalid: This is 66-year-old Kim Doughty.

DOUGHTY: I think Pete looks like a young Kennedy guy. But the question is whether he has enough experience. Part of me says he’ll make a better vice presidential candidate.

KHALID: Twice a night I heard people over 65 compare 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg to John F. Kennedy.

ALAN STECKMAN: I think we all like to remember Jack Kennedy.

KHALID: Alan Steckman, a 73-year-old retired college professor, is presenting Buttigieg on stage this evening.

STECKMAN: And I consider Mayor Pete to be a Kennedy guy. I consider him young enough to stimulate people my age.

CHALID: Polls show that most of the people Buttigieg encourages are older voters like Steckman. Younger voters prefer Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. In a way, these voters seem to be saying that Buttigieg is what a young person should be. They praise his military record and calm demeanor. Buttigieg goes to the pop hit “High Hopes” from 2018 in a crisp white shirt and blue suit jacket.

(SOUNDBITE OF PANIC! ON DISCO SONG “HIGH HOPES”)

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thank you.

Khalid: This is his fourth stop of the day. The events are efficient and the tone is polite. Buttigieg does not rattle about certain political plans or talk a lot about his personal history. Instead, he speaks of a vision. He asks voters to imagine a different future.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BUTTIGIEG: I want you to imagine in as much detail as possible how it feels when the sun rises over Mason City, over Iowa, over America on the first day and Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States.

(JUBEL)

Khalid: He talks about belief, freedom and patriotism.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BUTTIGIEG: My sense of patriotism, my love for the country begins with the understanding that our country consists of people. You can’t love a country if you hate half the people in it.

Khalid: And it ends with a message of hope, a clear nod to President Obama.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BUTTIGIEG: In 2008, Iowa enabled a candidate whose name made his campaign extremely unlikely.

KHALID: Buttigieg speaks for 10 to 15 minutes and then takes questions from the audience. A common question that he asks himself among mostly white viewers is what he will do to get more support from the black voters. His basic answer is that people need to get to know him better. But then he adds …

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BUTTIGIEG: There is still a lot to do. And you know, so many black voters that I speak to feel frustrated and taken for granted – but not just kicked around by the Republican Party, but often taken for granted by the Democratic Party.

KHALID: Today’s rally takes place in a county, like many counties in which Buttigieg voted for President Obama and then switched to President Trump. Buttigieg tries to teach the people he describes in his campaign speeches as future Republicans.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BUTTIGIEG: Gentleman in the Trump 2020 hat – let’s see if I can make progress here.

Khalid: This is the last question. It’s about social security and the middle class, nothing too controversial. Buttigieg replies, and then leans forward to say hello.

BUTTIGIEG: Well, I appreciate that you came and participated.

ALLAN KINGERY: I think we can come and only have different opinions and still get along without …

BUTTIGIEG: Exactly.

KINGERY: Not – people don’t have to be rude.

BUTTIGIEG: Exactly. Hopefully. Well i guess …

KINGERY: Can I have a picture?

BUTTIGIEG: Of course. Yes.

KHALID: The man with the Trump 2020 hat is Allan Kingery. He works in a local egg processing factory and he says that he will most likely vote for Trump for re-election. But as different as Buttigieg and Trump may seem, Kingery notices a similarity.

KINGERY: You have a good stage presence. I can see him as a very president.

KHALID: Buttigieg’s rallies are not very dramatic, but for his fans they are still electric. He is swamped by people who want to shake hands, sign autographs or take a picture with him.

KIM BRACKLEY: I have 10 grandchildren who are coming and need you.

Khalid: That last voice speaking to Buttigieg is Kim Brackley. In 2016 she liked Bernie Sanders. She says she still likes a lot of ideas from the Vermont Senator, but …

BRACKLEY: I’m also looking for someone I think can stand up to Trump.

Khalid: And she thinks Buttigieg has the best bet.

BRACKLEY: Mayor Pete is professional.

KHALID: When I wanted to go, I noticed Kim Doughty. He is the undecided Iowan I had met before and who compared Buttigieg to JFK.

So you have clarity on what you will do?

DOUGHTY: No. It’s more confusing now because I’m more impressed.

KHALID: But there is still one thing that makes him think about the former mayor of a small town.

DOUGHTY: Just the fact that he wasn’t there. It is different. Washington, D.C. is another place.

KHALID: He feels that it is valuable to navigate the system in cocurrent, although for many voters it is not a virtue to be a creature from Washington.

Asma Khalid, NPR News, Mason City, Iowa.

