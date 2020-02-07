Buttigieg, Sanders wins most of the national delegates in Iowa

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders will emerge from Iowa’s democratic gatherings with most of the party delegates, regardless of which one ultimately wins the competition.

Buttigieg and Sanders each won at least eleven national delegates, a handful of which are still up for grabs, according to The Associated Press delegates. Elizabeth Warren won at least five delegates, while Joe Biden won at least two and Amy Klobuchar won at least one.

Iowa will honor 41 promised delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. 11 delegates still have to be awarded, as the State party determines the final results of the Caucuses.

Candidates must win a majority of the promised delegates to the party’s national assembly in order to win the Democratic nomination for the president at the first vote. This year there are 1,191 confirmed delegates.

