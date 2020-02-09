Buttigieg repulses Biden’s excavation that the former mayor is not Obama

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) – Pete Buttigieg had a response on Sunday to former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent comment that former South Bend, Indiana mayor Barack Obama is not Barack Obama: “Neither is he.”

“Well, he’s right, I’m not. And neither is he. Neither of us are running for president,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper about “State of the Union” after asking Biden’s comment the previous day had been.

Biden, who tried to reverse his weakening campaign after a fourth place in Iowa and a weak appearance in the last democratic debate, criticized Buttigieg on the campaign on Saturday. In response, supporters of the former mayor called Biden as dismissive of those in small towns and communities. Biden then rejected comparisons between his attacks on Buttigieg and Hillary Clinton’s criticism of the then Sen. Barack Obama’s limited experience when the two were main competitors in 2008.

“Come on, man,” Biden said to reporters in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. “This guy is not Barack Obama.”

Buttigieg said on Sunday that the White House needed “another king of leadership.”

“It is not 2008, it is 2020 and we are in a new moment and we are demanding a different kind of leadership,” he said.

Biden mocked Buttigieg’s experience as the mayor of a small town in a new digital ad that uses his YouTube and Facebook campaign in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s area code.

The ad, titled “Pete’s Record”, first published by CNN, makes a number of cheeky comparisons between the two candidates – unlike Biden’s time when he had important laws for transitioning and negotiating international agreements with the smaller ones Set challenges for the mayor of a city with 100,000 inhabitants.

It is the most direct, negative ad ever broadcast by a leading Democratic presidential candidate against a major competitor. The ad reflects a new sense of urgency in Biden’s campaign: the former vice president and his aides have announced that they will lose New Hampshire too – but his campaign is trying to get back on its feet when the race later moves to Nevada and South Carolina will this month.

