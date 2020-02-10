Buttigieg receives most of the delegates in the new updated Iowa vote estimate

By Jennifer Agiesta, Dan Merica, Ryan Nobles and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

(CNN) – The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated voting numbers and a new estimate of national delegates after completing the review of 95 counties whose campaigns were marked as potentially inaccurate.

With these updates, Pete Buttigieg is 0.1% ahead of Bernie Sanders in the number of state delegates, making the winner of the Iowa gatherings. This range remains unchanged from the previously announced results.

If there were no requests for revision or recounting, Buttigieg would be the winner of the Iowa gatherings. Although Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told CNN on Sunday evening that the Sanders campaign plans to ask for a partial revision of the results on Monday.

“You can expect us to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to resolve the inconsistencies that we have identified and found. We will seek and identify more. We believe that this will be handled incompetently and we will.” Ask them to look at some of these obvious inconsistencies that affected our count, and I think after everything is said and done, it should be the case that we have the same number of national delegates as Pete Buttigieg, “said Shakir.

“But tomorrow you can expect a lot from the Sanders campaign.”

According to the Iowa Democratic Party, it will claim 14 delegates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders receives twelve, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren eight, former Vice President Joe Biden six and Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator one.

The party said it had revised 55 district reports – 3% of the districts – after campaigns reported some reports of disagreements after Monday’s gatherings.

Party officials said they couldn’t change the dates on the signed caucus math worksheet, a party friend told reporters on Sunday.

“We cannot go back and change the results because we would change the data and information in each district,” said the adjutant.

“The Iowa Democratic Party cannot make changes,” said an adjutant.

“We follow the math worksheets and are required to report what is given to us,” said an adjutant.

