Buttigieg puts the last campaign in New Hampshire ahead of the first

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Former South Bend Mayor and current Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg makes his final push to the Granite state before Tuesday’s primary.

The New Hampshire area code is coming after the Iowa Democratic Party has finally released the results of the caucus and honored Buttigieg 14 delegates on Sunday.

Buttigieg crossed the state all weekend, stopped in eight cities and appeared in several media.

Buttigieg will be active in three cities on Monday to win over undecided voters.

As of Monday morning, Buttigieg Senator Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire was in no way inferior, and according to a survey by the Boston Globe, Buttigieg was in second place with 22%. The same survey was previously ranked by Buttigieg.

New Hampshire voters attended Buttigieg City Hall in a middle school on Sunday evening.

“New Hampshire is a great state because the morale and values ​​here are great. We are a close community. I think his platform speaks exactly what we really want here in Londonderry, ”said Natasha Bolton, a New Hampshire voter.