Buttigieg promises to work towards diversity and inclusion in response to employee concerns

(CNN) – Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign confirmed on Tuesday that the company has responded over several months to minority employee concerns about key election decisions and the general culture of inclusion.

The recognition comes after the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal raised concerns among some employees that their opinions in the campaign of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, were underestimated and that they were under pressure to be part of a campaign that this has struggled to gain the support of color voters.

Buttigieg discussed the topics of his campaign when he spoke to reporters in Ottumwa, Iowa on Tuesday, but did not say whether he had spoken to the staff about the controversy.

“We have to work a lot harder to do a better job of ensuring that this inclusion becomes a reality, especially in the Trump era. And this is an opportunity to live those values,” said Buttigieg.

He continued: “They lead to conversations that are difficult, they can pose a risk, but it has to happen because this conversation is difficult at the national level. And we have to practice in our own organizations what we propose to do it convey the United States. “

When asked why some Color employees had not felt these efforts, the former mayor said, “There are no easy answers. We need to keep working on it in our organization, as I think every organization and our country does.”

The mayor also said he understood that some Color employees “made a difference in their own lives if they choose to take part in this effort,” and for that reason he was “thankful for them.”

An important incident that prompted some minority employees to raise concerns was the decision to allow a controversial Chicago lawyer to fundraise Buttigieg last year. Steve Patton fought against the release of the video in which the police shot Laquan McDonald, a black teenager in 2014, when he was a city attorney. The campaign pulled Patton, who is no longer a city attorney, out of the fundraiser and returned his donations after a backlash.

Buttigieg responded to Tuesday’s controversy, describing the issues surrounding the Patton fundraiser as a “misunderstanding.” His campaign took the “responsibility” to check what happened, fix the problems and ensure that such problems did not recur. “

One of these steps was to hire Marcus Switzer, Buttigieg’s chief investment advisor, to improve the review process.

“We were able to professionalize and operationalize a few things and also take into account the fact that it is a campaign that is growing rapidly,” said the Swiss Times.

The campaign confirmed on Monday that they had taken steps after this incident to ensure that these review decisions were made with the involvement of different employees.

“When we encountered an internal communication disruption in our review and decision-making process this fall, we initiated a review involving external help and adjusted the process to ensure that different perspectives were included in the review decisions and that there were were several ways to report review issues, “the campaign said in a medium post.

The Buttigieg campaign had taken the unusual step of repeatedly organizing mandatory diversity and inclusion training along with other voluntary retreats and meetings to proactively promote a culture of “belonging” within the campaign. Political campaigns, which are often frenetic organizations, use the time and resources to tackle staffing problems at their headquarters just weeks before the first voting competitions.

A typically tedious presidential campaign was particularly personal for the employees of the Buttigieg minority. Buttigieg has been publicly criticized for not significantly improving his support among minority voters, and has been criticized for earlier statements, including a year-long video saying that lower-income and minority students don’t have a “person” who they are know personally who attests the value of education. “The employees of his minorities defended him on the front line.

After a meeting of Black South Bend residents was in chaos when Black Lives Matter and Senator Bernie Sanders’ supporters interrupted the meeting in December, several Black Buttigieg followers contacted Twitter to express their frustration.

“This is what black people who support Pete are constantly experiencing on Twitter,” wrote Nina Smith, Buttigieg’s traveling press officer. “White men who grab the microphone, insult us, call us ‘humble’, ‘bought’ and ‘token’ to support certain white male candidates. Careful, YOUR racism is showing.”

The New York Times reported that some employees at one of the diversity and inclusion campaign meetings were stressed after asking critical questions from family and friends about supporting a campaign that struggled with non-white voters.

At a retreat at the end of May, Buttigieg campaign manager Mike Schmuhl set the goal that the campaign staff consist of at least 40% colored people. According to the campaign, 40% of senior consultants identify themselves as colored people, 46% of managers and department heads as colored people, 40% of all campaign employees as colored people, 52% of the workforce consists of women and 28% of the workforce identify as LGBTQ.

At the request of the campaign staff, a retreat campaign was held in early December that focused on diversity and inclusion. And they held a follow-up meeting in early January.

According to the New York Times, which had received a recording of the January meeting, employee Katrina Smith, who was a member of the review team, complained about the campaign’s decision to initially give the go-ahead for the Patton fundraiser.

“The decisions made in the committees that affected everyone involved in the campaign, especially the colored ones, were tough and were not properly considered due to the composition of the committees,” said Mal.

In the run-up to the January meeting, an employee distributed a survey asking colored people to describe “micro-aggression at work”. The survey instructed employees to “only complete this survey if you identify yourself as a colored person”. It was pointed out that “it is used to inform our white colleagues about privileges and micro-aggressions.”

A Color employee, who has also been involved in the meetings since the May retreat, said the meetings were “not a cry for help” but “productive, inclusive conversations” that we wanted to consciously and understandingly conduct sensitive space and that people should be able to air how they felt. “

This employee said the campaign is now concerned about the leakage of the audio recording because “it does not help us to punish employees with colors in this way.”

“It is not productive, especially when color and white employees have worked together to make this workplace more inclusive,” said the employee.

