Buttigieg out of defense as rivals try to weaken his momentum paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Oh, come on, man,” Biden told reporters. “This man is not Barack Obama.”

“Well, he’s right, it’s not me,” Buttigieg replied to CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And neither does he. None of us runs president.”

He later offered an oblique criticism of Sanders’ combative call for revolution.

“Let’s not forget that we are facing the most divisive president of our time, and therefore we cannot risk further dividing Americans,” Buttigieg told more than 1,800 people at an event in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Later in Dover, he declared himself the candidate on the rise. “We are the campaign with the strongest momentum in the state of New Hampshire, thanks to you,” he told a crowd of several hundred.

While responding to some of the attacks, Buttigieg did not escalate a feud on Sunday. That could help him maintain the energy of his optimistic campaign in Iowa in which he portrayed himself as above the battle in Washington.

“Part of the reason he is doing well is that he has a fairly sunny and cheerful presentation,” said David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama. “Tactically, I think it’s smart to deal with it the way it deals with it. We still don’t know what the impact will be.”

But in a sign of potential hurdles for Buttigieg, even voters in an overwhelmingly white state like New Hampshire said they wanted to see evidence that he could build relationships with colored people. Kim Holman from Brookline, New Hampshire, said she was undecided but tended to Buttigieg’s “energy and passion.” Nevertheless, his struggle so far mainly affects black voters on her decision.

“It is definitely a concern. New Hampshire is a super white state,” said the 52-year-old personal trainer. “I hope he resonates more with people of color.”

Butters’ reputation has given Sanders a challenge. The two contenders represent opposing ideological wings of the party, but Sanders is under pressure to show that he can unite Democrats if he is the nominee. With that in mind, the Vermont Progressive Senator has attempted to qualify his criticism of Buttigieg.

When a Sanders supporter in Plymouth laughed at Buttigieg, Sanders said, “We are not here to denigrate Pete.”

But Sanders nevertheless destroyed Buttigieg’s ties with large donors. And one of his most prominent surrogates, the former state of Sen. Nina Turner from Ohio, tore both Buttigieg and billionaire former mayor Michael Bloomberg at a separate event later Sunday.

She threw Buttigieg for fundraising with billionaires in a wine cellar with a crystal chandelier from Swarovsky. And she put Bloomberg in for skipping the early voting states and running a campaign that was funded by hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal fortune.

“Whose side are you on?” She repeatedly asked the crowd to cheer.

There were other uncomfortable moments during the last part of the campaign in New Hampshire on Sunday. At a meeting in the state capital Concord, Warren said, “It’s up to you, Massachusetts.”

At an event in Hampton, a woman asked Biden to explain his underperformance in Iowa. He said it was a good question and asked her if she had been in a caucus. When she said she had, Biden replied, “No, you don’t,” and then called her “a lying, pony soldier with a dog face.” The audience laughed during the exchange.

The chaos of the Iowa caucuses persisted during the New Hampshire competition. Problems with an app led to delays in the results and raised questions about the accuracy of the number of votes. Almost a week after the caucuses, The Associated Press did not reveal any results.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said he was “crazy” about the situation.

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne in Plymouth, N.H., contributed to this report.

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press