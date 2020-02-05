Buttigieg likes apparent leadership in Iowa, while Warren tells voters that a woman can defeat Trump

In anticipation of the full results of the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates moved to New Hampshire on Tuesday to cross the state as they began to prepare for the second major 2020 pre-election.

The Iowa competition remains unsettled, with 71% of the departments reporting Wednesday from 7 a.m. But so far, former South Bend, mayor of Indiana Pete Buttigieg seems to be in the lead with 26.8%. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is in second place with 25.2%, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden.

Buttigieg was delighted when he spoke on Tuesday of his last of various town hall meetings in New Hampshire in Concord, where nearly 500 people showed up to hear him speak.

“We have a very good day and we are aware that we have a lot of work to do, so I am humiliated here by good news that is here today, aware that we are … yes, we can go ahead and celebrate that for one, “he exclaimed.

Buttigieg now hopes to turn his Iowa success into a good performance in New Hampshire, while strengthening his position as the centrist candidate of the party, Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar decaying.

Lauri DeWitt, a nurse, was one of those who were already committed to Buttigieg. She said she likes some of his positions, “but I also think he has a broad mind and a flexibility and the ability to work with people, probably more than any other candidate.”

Meanwhile, Warren – who appeared to be third on Wednesday morning in Iowa – also addressed a crowd of nearly 500 people in Keene earlier Wednesday. It was her only event for that day in New Hampshire as she continues to campaign with her senate duties, including voting in President Trump’s removal sentence on Wednesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rushes to the stage to greet a supporter, not shown, at the start of a campaign stop in Keene, N.H., Tuesday. (Steven Senne / AP)

Warren told the public that she is the best candidate to beat Trump.

“Can a woman win as a president?” “Warren said and repeated her skeptics.” “I just want to be clear about this. The world has changed since 2016. We took the house back. We took back state houses in 2018 because of female candidates and because of women who got and fought for those candidates. Since Trump was elected, women are performing better than men in competitive races. “

Among those who listened to Warren was Karen Leubkeman, who said she knows she wants to vote for a woman. She tries to choose between Klobuchar and Warren.

“She has many good ideas,” Leubkeman said. “She is an extremely intelligent woman. I think she has the caring heart that we need in the government right now.”

But Leubkeman does not support Medicare for All, which Warren has continued to support, despite hesitation from some voters.

The technical snafus who has ravaged the gathering of results in the Democratic Caucuses in Iowa has made candidates move on to a race that they hope will produce definitive results when the New Hampshire residents cast their primary vote next week.