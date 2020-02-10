Buttigieg is campaigning in NH before the primary

Updated: 10:58 AM EST February 10, 2020

On the eve of the first in the primary nation, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is trying to get votes from Democrats and Independents in New Hampshire. He is scheduled to appear several times at multiple locations, including a meet and greet event in Plymouth, NH, Monday morning. See live streaming at around 10 p.m. in the video player above.Buttigieg and the other candidates are glittering New Hampshire on the eve of the first in the national elections on Monday. He and Senator Bernie Sanders emerged as runners from the Iowa caucuses last week. After initially predicting a turnout of more than 500,000 percent, Foreign Minister Bill Gardner has since announced an official forecast of 420,000 voters. This includes 292,000 democratic ballots and 128,000 republican ballots. On Sunday, Buttigieg focused on major towns and villages on Sunday while campaigning in New Hampshire and stopping in Dover, Salem and Nashua. wants to talk to supporters and voters who are still thinking about their decision. “I know how seriously the voters here in New Hampshire take that responsibility, that influence, that thumb on the scale that you have,” he said. must ignore attack ads that call him only a mayor of a small town. , “he said. WUR contributed to this report

On the eve of the first in the primary nation, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tries to secure the voices of New Hampshire democrats and independents.

He is scheduled to appear several times at multiple locations, including a meet and greet event in Plymouth, NH, Monday morning.

See the live streaming at around 10.00 am in the video player above.

Buttigieg and the other candidates glitter New Hampshire on the eve of the first in the national elections on Monday.

He and senator Bernie Sanders emerged last week as leaders in the Iowa caucuses.

After initially predicting a turnout of more than 500,000 percent, Foreign Minister Bill Gardner has since announced an official forecast of 420,000 voters. This includes 292,000 democratic ballots and 128,000 republican ballots.

On Sunday Buttigieg focused on major cities and villages on Sundays during campaigns in New Hampshire and stopped in Dover, Salem and Nashua.

At a meeting to “get out of the mood” in Nashua, Buttigieg said he wants to talk to supporters and voters who are still thinking about their decision.

“I know how seriously the voters here in New Hampshire take that responsibility, that influence, that thumb on the scale that you have,” he said.

He said voters should ignore attack advertisements that call him just a mayor of a small town.

“That problem-solving instinct that mayors have is just one reason why we should make Washington look like our best-managed cities and towns rather than the other way around,” he said.

WMUR has contributed to this report

.