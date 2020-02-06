Buttigieg campaign removes co-host Fundraiser bound to ICE contracts

In the final days of the Iowa campaign, Pete Buttigieg told crowds of supporters and skeptics in city halls in the state that it was crucial to the party’s chances in November that voters nominate someone with experience outside the Washington bubble, or, like he told an audience in Indianola, Iowa, someone who lived ‘at a jogging distance from the nearest cornfield’.

But Buttigieg’s apparent victory in the Iowa caucuses was still in the air when he left the New Hampshire campaign on Wednesday for a high-dollar money-raising campaign in New York City, another event being organized by exactly that kind of Washington-guard pillars that Buttigieg had criticized.

The Washington campaign on Wednesday, billed as a “Foreign Policy Meeting in DC” on the invitation, is co-organized by more than 50 Buttigieg supporters and advisers, and includes current and former heads of lobbying companies, military contractors, and fossil fuel interests – the same type of figures whose past campaign contributions to the former mayor’s campaign have been attacked by competitors for nomination in the past.

Among the people initially announced to host the event: the former president of a large data company that has signed tens of millions of contracts with US immigration and customs enforcement; a former ambassador who earned a fortune with an oil agreement with the Kurds, partly due to his work on drafting the Iraqi constitution; and a former lobbyist whose work called for the withdrawal of Glass-Steagall, among other things.

With its newly beaten status as a moderate leader for the Democratic presidential nomination, Buttigieg collects money in new donor contributions, according to the campaign, many of them eager to take his chances against Senator Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire’s primary week in New Hampshire.

“The Pete Buttigieg website currently receives the most traffic we’ve recorded on every day of this campaign,” tweeted Twitter campaign Buttigieg, campaign director Lis Smith on Tuesday, adding that the campaign also had its best hour of fundraising since Buttigieg his long-shot campaign last year.

But according to The Daily Beast’s invitation, those contributions join the same pot as funds donated by the species of swamp creatures that Buttigieg – and almost all his competitors – have criticized in the past.

One person announced as a co-host, Jacob Shapiro, is the former president and chief scientist at data company Giant Oak, the recipient of nearly $ 45 million in contracts with ICE over the past six years. Giant Oak, founded by former chief of staff Dr. Gary Shiffman of US Customs and Border Protection, deletes data from social media accounts and online on behalf of clients – including ICE – to investigate and identify immigrants. In addition to well-known companies such as Palantir and Amazon, the immigrant rights group Mijente has listed Big Oak as one of ‘the technology and data companies that make deportations possible’.

In 2017, Shapiro, now a professor of politics at Princeton University, met with ICE officials to discuss Trump’s “extreme vetting” policy for immigration to the United States and publicly defended the use of algorithms to control immigrants despite concerns from other data scientists that such a program may be inaccurate and biased.

“There are many ways you can achieve those goals, some of which make the system fairer, fairer and faster for those who want to immigrate,” Shapiro told Associated Press at the time. “But some of them can be biased and unfair, as any algorithm can be.”

After contacting The Daily Beast about Shapiro’s role as co-host of the fundraiser, the Buttigieg campaign removed him from the list of co-hosts for the event – which he did not intend to attend – and gave the money back that he had donated to the campaign this cycle.

“We heard about these contracts and his association today and immediately removed him from the host committee and refunded his contribution,” a campaign spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “He was not scheduled to attend tonight’s event. We appreciate that you have informed us of this.”

Shapiro, who was not a bundler for the campaign and whose previous donations were generally small amounts, is not the only person billed as a co-host whose previous work was the platform of Buttigieg, or that of his ricals for the Democratic nomination , picks up again.

Another co-host, former diplomat Peter Galbraith, a long-standing advocate of Kurdish independence as an American diplomat, worked on behalf of Iraqi Kurds to maintain control of oil in Northern Iraq while drafting the constitution following the nation’s invasion . At the time, Galbraith’s position in public was that of an unpaid volunteer with a long history of advocacy for the Kurdish people, but when he was working on the new constitution, Galbraith did not publicly announce that he would potentially take advantage of business interests in the region – what he did later, for tens of millions of dollars.

When those interests were disclosed, Galbraith defended his investments in Kurdistan as “consistent with my political views,” but Iraqi officials said the deal mentioned the legitimacy of the constitution that Galbraith craft has questioned.

“The idea that an oil company participated in drafting the Iraqi constitution makes me speechless,” Feisal Amin al-Istrabadi, another draftsman, told the New York Times at the time and typed the deal as if they had Galbraith business partners ” setting up in the room. “

Buttigieg has promised not to make contributions from executives from the oil, gas and coal industry, lobbyists or PACs.

Another co-host of the Washington event, Lionel Johnson, is a former lobby employee for Citi and a foreign policy advisor for the Buttigieg campaign. According to lobby revelations filed by the bank in the late 1990s, Johnson sought “passage” of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and HR 10 in 1999, two accounts that Glass-Steagall largely withdrew, the law of the Depression era that separated investment banking from commercial banks. The withdrawal of Glass-Steagall helped pave the way for Citicorp to partner with Travelers Insurance to form Citigroup, and years later this partially contributed to the 2007 financial crisis by creating financial institutions that were “too big to fail” “

Buttigieg has in the past criticized the willingness of his campaign to give co-host status to donors with professional professional associations that violate his progressive campaign platform. In October, the Buttigieg campaign dropped a fundraising co-host who had once fought the release of video showing the death of a black teenager by the Chicago policy; in December, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pursued Buttigieg in a democratic presidential debate to attend fundraising in the wine cellar of a Napa Valley couple accused of having used previous political donations for perks and privileges, including an ambassadorship.

“I don’t spend time with millionaires and billionaires – I don’t meet behind closed doors with big dollar donors,” Warren told Buttigieg at the time. “This should be an easy step. And here is the problem: if you can’t stand up and take the steps that are relatively simple, resistant to the rich and well connected if it is relatively easy if you are a candidate, how can the American people believe you stand up against the rich and well connected when you are president and it is really difficult? “

The Buttigieg campaign has responded to calls for greater transparency in its fundraising, opening up fundraisers to reporters and releasing the list of ‘bundlers’ gathering contributions from other donors, as part of a promise’ to be the most transparent campaign of the cycle “.

But the campaign has also refused requests to define the specific levels for campaign bundlers, to identify which of its bundlers are at what level, or to describe the corresponding benefits associated with each bundler level.

“We are proud to be running a campaign supported by the support of more than 700,000 donors from around the country and the only promise every pete donor receives is that he will use their money to defeat Donald Trump,” Savett told The Daily Beast when that information was requested last month. “Whether you can give $ 3 or $ 300, whether you are a democrat, independent or republican, if you are ready to beat Donald Trump, we welcome you to our campaign.”

—With additional reporting by Hanna Trudo

