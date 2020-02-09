Buttigieg attracts voters in front of the New Hampshire area code

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – Pete Buttigieg was busy with potential voters in New Hampshire just days before the area code on Tuesday.

Buttigieg stopped at five locations in New Hampshire on Sunday to reach voters.

After his impressive run in Iowa, he slowly rose to the top of Granite State.

A new poll updated by Boston Globe shows that Buttigieg is almost identical to Bernie Sanders, with Buttigieg at 22 percent and Sanders at 24 percent at the top after falling behind the former mayor on Friday.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden remain constant with 13 percent and 10 percent of the vote.

In close competition, the candidates continue to exchange ideas as they fight for the top spot in New Hampshire.

Buttigieg replied to Sanders’ claim on Sunday that Buttigieg was receiving too many donations from billionaires and pharmaceutical executives.

“Trump and his allies are doing everything they can to stay in power. They raised $ 25 million in one day! And if someone wants to donate to a campaign, especially if they know I’ll increase their taxes and they’ll go We have to accept and encourage the help of everyone involved in this matter. Incidentally, I rely heavily on grassroots donation, people who contribute hundreds of thousands through Pete for America.com. “Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg’s last stop on Sunday is the town hall of Londonderry High School.

His election campaign reports that around 1,800 voters had previously come to the town hall in Nashua because they expected a high turnout in the last town hall of the day.