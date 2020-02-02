Buttigieg and Biden beat the same notes, different tones in one city

WATERLOO, IA – With two days to go before the Iowa caucuses, two of the best Democratic contenders stopped making their final case for a pragmatic vision for the country in northeastern Iowa, for people of similar sizes, on locations separated by a short trip on a gravel-like access road and about eight hours.

But the content and tone of the pitches created by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden varied widely – one focused on what could be, the other on restoring what was just a few years ago, approaches that underlined how and how who puts forward each candidate’s final arguments when the first match ends.

“He reminds me a lot of Kennedy, he is new young blood that wants to make America great. I have so much respect for him.”

– Maureen O’Connor

On a clear, sunny morning at Electric Ballroom, a line of Buttigieg supporters, most decked out in BOOT-EDGE-EDGE swag, waited to see Buttigieg speak one last time before many would go to school gyms and community centers to visit caucus.

Among them was the Waterloo resident, Maureen O’Connor, 61, a part-time retailer, who will be attentive for the first time ever.

“I have so much respect for him that he doesn’t slap Trump in his commercials,” she said.

Supporters here expressed calm confidence about Buttigieg’s chances on Monday and admitted that no one was sure what was going to happen on caucus night, but were satisfied that their candidate had made the best pitch to get into a winning position.

“I really feel that you can really believe that what he says he is going to do is achievable,” said David Schmitz, 66, a car mechanic from La Porte City. “You know, he’s not trying to tell people he’s going to save the world and never be able to produce. He’s someone you can trust and listen to and who really believes he’s going to work on what he says he’s going to do to do. “

When Buttigieg started his remarks, he smiled and joked with the crowd, recalling that when he first came to Waterloo, nobody knew how to pronounce his name.

In striving to maximize his relatively short political expertise, Buttigieg often drew parallels on how issues affecting US mayors should inform the highest office in the country about everything from budgets to climate change – but quickly turned to how his vision piled up against the other Democrats in the race.

“We cannot afford to be stuck in the politics of the past. And I’m not just talking about the distant past, I’m talking about the recent past, “he said. “I think we have all seen some tensions coming up. Those who share the same values. But maybe a different approach. I am here to say, the less 2020 in our party and in our country, the less 2020 looks like 2016, the better. ”

“This is a respectful difference in approach between people who share the same values, some have the same goals and need to be dedicated on the day we have our candidate to gather around that candidate, whoever it is to ensure that we win , “he continued. “I’m also here to explain why I’m the nominee you want to fight with Donald Trump.”

Eight hours later, at the nearby National Cattle Congress, Biden focused on the recent past.

For about 40 minutes, he listed the reasons why he thought Trump had disqualified himself – white supremacists marched to Charlottesville, Virginia, rebuking generals behind closed doors, and rejecting the wounds of American soldiers injured in an Iranian air raid as “headache” – and raging about the Republican attacks on his family.

But, he said, “No matter how personal attacks may be on me, my surviving son, and my family as a whole, I cannot afford to harbor resentment,” he said. “The president must not fight alone. The next president must be able to heal. This nation needs healing. ”

“You can talk to Joe and feel that he cares about you. And I don’t understand that with many of these people “

– Linda Powers

Biden has reached his record and why he would be the best choice, and noted that if universal health care is the goal: “Tell people what it will cost” – a not very disguised attempt on Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – before he turned to his performance on the subject.

“You know, everyone has raised thoughts about healthcare,” he said. “I am the only one that has actually led to health care reform, called Obamacare.”

The rest of his long report he searched the last ten minutes of the speech in the same way – but in less detail – than his list of Trump’s failures, perhaps assuming that the crowd there already knew him and his achievements.

And for some that was true.

“We saw Buttigieg … see I have to find someone that when I look at them and talk to them something happens that I know,” said Linda Powers, 73, a retired head-hunter / teacher / baker from Waterloo. “That was the case with Barack Obama, there was no doubt about that. I mean, that was magic, right, I’ll probably never see that again in my life, but it wasn’t magic but Joe was good. You could talk to Joe and feel that he cared about you. And I don’t understand that with many of these people. ”

Biden’s connection was found hours earlier at the Buttigieg event, where several voters told The Daily Beast that they liked Biden, even supported him in the past, but they thought it was time for a change.

While Buttigieg spoke about the importance of public education, Dawn Boone, 45, a supporter for the Waterloo Community Schools who will be a teacher in the fall of 2020, waved her rainbow BOOT-EDGE-EDGE sign and cheered.

“Pete is for educators, development, people like me. I was a single parent. My daughters are now 25 and 20 and I still work two and three jobs, “she said. “I am just ready for change, I am ready to live in a country where I can live happily ever after, as if I have worked so long that I could, just like I said, have one job go home and enjoy life and so I have the feeling that Pete will let that happen for us. ”

She said that Biden would be her second choice.

“I think a lot about Biden. Biden was my next choice, “Boone said. “Only because he has been in office with Obama and so I know I have the same beliefs and values. I agree with that. ”

