Busy weekend for Batawa Ski Club racers

Last weekend was the start of the racing season for the Batawa Ski Racing Club. Three levels of racers competed on two different hills.

U19

The Batawa U19 ski racing team traveled to Caledon Ski Club on January 19 to participate in a Slalom race. In the female race, Chloe O’Boyle Kelly captured 1st place, closely followed by Reena Liu in 2nd place. Hannah O’Boyle Kelly finished fifth in a strong race. Annissa Bray achieved the 3rd fastest time of the first point, while Emma Sabine-Craig booked the 8th fastest time in her first point. The male racers were led by Padraigh Brady in 4th place, followed by Bradley Bonner in 5th place. Isaac Hollinger placed the 2nd fastest run 1 time. Caleb Faubert Roy had the 8th fastest run 1 time among U19 racers. Jaxon Starbuck also had a great day!

U16

The Batawa U16 team sent nine racers to Caledon Ski Club to participate in a Slalom race on Sunday, January 19. In the male race, Jonah Hope was the best male finisher in 15th place, while Benjamin Onesi finished 27th. Evander Bentley also participated. In the female race, Haleigh MacPherson had a strong race and finished 4th, Holly Liu became 13th and Ileana De Luca 32nd. Anna Schmoll, Molly Henderson and Lilly Peters were also competitive in her first ever race.

U14

The Batawa U14 team completed a strong show at Mount St. Louis Moonstone last weekend and finished 2nd in the Overall Team event led by a 3rd place in the U14 race by Spencer Dullard-Krizay and great races by David Kimball and Bodin MacDonald. In the female race Batawa placed 5 racers in the Top 20 led by Alexia Bianchi in the 6th and Mia Del Grosso in the 10th. Zoe Osborne, Olivia Bell, Teagan Moore, Elena De Luca, Maggie Scott, August Nadolny and Ruby Crews all had great runs that contributed to the overall finish of 2nd place. Ian Isbester continues to race at the highest provincial level (U14 OCUP) and in his two races he has ridden the 6th and 11th first time among 100 participants. For the first time this coming weekend, the U14 team will be at Camp Fortune in Quebec to face the challenge of racing against Ottawa and Quebec-based teams. For more information about the Batawa Ski Racing team, visit www.batawaskiracing.com.

(Batawa Ski Club press release)

