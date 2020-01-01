Busy Philipps & # 39; surprised & # 39; for the cancellation of E! From his talk show

By
Suzanne Larosa
-
0
20
Busy Philipps & # 39; surprised & # 39; for the cancellation of E! From his talk show
Loading...

Busy Philipps is entering 2020 with no secrets about what happened to his ephemeral E! talk show, "Busy Tonight", which was canceled in May after less than a year on the network.

On New Year's Eve, the 40-year-old actress published a series of photos that were "casigramas", about the cancellation of her program.

"On April 5, 2019, I flew to Dallas to film commercials for Michael over the weekend," he captioned the photo gallery. “When I landed, my manager sent me a text message to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! I would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively canceled. I was surprised, especially since the last message I received from E's head! (who is now gone🤷‍♀️) was referring to the marketing of "Busy Tonight" that I was excited to tell me about. "

"I did what anyone would do," Philipps continues. “I sat in the hotel lobby in Dallas and ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and cried. I waited for a call or an email from someone in E! Who never arrived, so I sent a text message to the head of the network that really makes me laugh to this day. "

A text exchange between Busy Philipps and Adam Stotsky, former president of E! Instagram / Busy Philipps

Philipps also posted a picture of her crying the day she received the news and a letter that her 11-year-old daughter wrote to the network.

“You are the worst television network. NEVER, she wrote. "Why! Well 1. you got rid (sic) of my mother's program. 2. You made (sic) a lot of people lose their jobs (sic). 3. You stink. Well, anyway, my mom works a lot more hard than you. Then you don't deserve it (sic). You'll find another place to do your show when it becomes popular. "

He finished with a power note, writing: "She will put it in your ass."

The letter from busy Philipps to E!

Instagram / Busy Philipps

The letter from busy Philipps to E!

Instagram / Busy Philipps

"Busy Tonight" premiered on October 28, 2018. In an Instagram post in May, Philipps told his followers he was finishing.

"They decided not to pick it up … It's crazy because we've only been doing the program for a relatively short period of time," he said. "We have talked to some people and we are trying to find out if there is a place that makes sense for our program, and hopefully we can solve it."

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six (t) busy philipps (t) e! (t) instagram

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here