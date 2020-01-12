It is time for a story.

Since the free act is still far away, I thought I would share one of the most surreal experiences of my life. It’s one of those “CFL only” stories that everyone seems to have after studying this crazy league for a while. It even has a twist finish.

It was January 4th, 2014.

I started my final semester at Brandon University. Because of my waistline after the holidays, I visited the school’s new Healthy Living Center – a state-of-the-art fitness center that had opened the previous year.

I ran the distance in the southwest corner of the building and shuffled one foot in front of the other. The route on the second floor of the building was open in the middle and offered a spectacular view of the Bobcats courtyard.

Jordan Reaves, now a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, was a star player on the men’s basketball team. Brandon doesn’t have a soccer program, so I never imagined that a graduate from my school would one day play in the CFL.

I was wearing my headphones when I did my (very) slow laps on the track and heard the NFC wildcard game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. I don’t remember exactly how the game went – a quick google search showed New Orleans would win 26-24 – but I remember that the Saints did a good job for Star striker LeSean McCoy Conquer Eagles.

I soon noticed that two tall men were training right behind the north side of the track. The slimmer of the two – probably six feet two and 240 pounds – did sprints while the other watched.

I remember these two looking like soccer players. But that didn’t make sense.

I knew the two men weren’t playing for the bombers – I would have recognized them – and they weren’t like Chris Bauman or Landon Rice, the only Brandon-born CFL players I knew of.

I rejected the thought and continued my lazy laps on the track.

Minutes later, the taller of the two men – probably six feet three and 315 pounds – kicked and broke out of a two-point stance as an offensive tackle tackle would.

They were soccer players. Both.

I waited for an opportunity to introduce myself and finally spoke to the taller of the two men.

“Hello, I’m John,” I said.

“Hello, I’m Johan,” he replied.

I had a bad feeling about stopping his training, but Johan seemed excited to talk about football. We talked for at least ten minutes.

Johan had played three seasons for the Chicago Bears after graduating from UNLV in 2009. He never intended to play professional football, but wanted to be a sheriff.

The bears saw him as the future anchor of their offensive line, a heir to the six-time Pro Bowl Center Olin Kreutz. Upon graduation, he quickly found an agent – he didn’t have one in his peak season or the NFL draft – and signed with the team.

The fact that Johan was training at the Brandon University Healthy Living Center on a cold January evening was strong evidence that he had not met Chicago’s high expectations.

Instead, Johan recently had time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012) and B.C. spent. Lions (2013). He and his friend Dave, the other player who trained at the facility, had recently signed contracts for the LA KISS expansion of the Arena Football League.

The couple met while playing for the riders and had remained friends since then. Johan and Dave lived in Brandon while working in the oil industry in Virden, Manitoba (about 75 kilometers west of the city) until the KISS training camp was due to start in March.

It was a pleasant conversation and I was grateful that I got engaged to a professional soccer player through such a bizarre coincidence.

After returning home, I did a Google search on Johan and found out that his full name was Johan Asiata. There weren’t many results – a few photos of him practicing with the bears and a handful of articles written about him during his time in the NFL.

However, the search I did on Asian’s friend resulted in a large number of results.

David Veikune – the shy guy I called “Dave” a few moments ago – had been a second Cleveland Browns choice in 2009. The Hawaii product had skyrocketed the NFL draftboards after a high-profile season in which he had played, with 73 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Veikune, like many of Cleveland’s designs over the years, has failed to meet expectations in the NFL. The defensive end appeared as a rookie in ten games, but did not record statistics in any of them.

Veikune was released after its first season and signed with Denver in 2010. In four games, he recorded five duels. The Broncos released him the following August.

This brought Veikune to CFL, where he signed an essentially futures contract with Saskatchewan in November 2011. Veikune appeared in nine games with seven tackles and three sacks in 2012, before being released the following May.

It was a classic case of injuries and unfortunate circumstances that could have prevented a decent career. Veikune tore his MCL with the Browns and later suffered a severe ankle sprain with the Riders.

It also didn’t help that the teams Veikune played for were bad – especially the Browns and Broncos. Poor results in the field lead to changes in the HR and coaching departments that can hamper the development of young players.

As the draft nerd that I am, I opened the NFL 2009 draft page on Wikipedia to see which players the Browns passed on when they finished Veikune’s 52nd overall.

There were many good ones.

Tackle Sebastian Vollmer (58th overall) protected Tom Brady for eight years, cornerback Sean Smith (61.) started 122 games in nine seasons, and Mike Wallace (84.) eliminated with over 8,000 career places.

The number of well-known names decreased as I flipped through the list. However, several active NFL players were selected in the mid-to-late rounds. There have also been a number of prominent CFL names, including Tackle Xavier Fulton (155th), defensive defender Macho Harris (157th) and defensive defender Joe Burnett (168th).

However, one name was more important than the others.

Pittsburgh was ranked 53rd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles – one place behind David Veikune.

The star player whose playoff game I heard on the radio was drafted in immediately after the person who had been in the gym was only a few steps away from me.

I was down to earth. It was such a surreal moment.

It was like meeting Michelle Williams while listening to Beyoncé on Spotify – strange, random, and deliciously ironic.

Here I thought this story would end.

But the story doesn’t end here. There is more. And it gets even stranger.

I followed Asia’s career closely after our meeting and looked it up regularly online. When his career ended, I stopped googling his name … until recently.

It turns out that Asiata was arrested on November 30, 2016, for allegedly abusing residents of a juvenile detention center.

Asiata was one of four people arrested in the alleged scandal that focused on the creation of a so-called “teen fight club”. He was charged with nine crimes. The alleged ringleader Michael M. Klimek was faced with 76 crimes when he was arrested.

The same person who told me he hoped to become a sheriff someday was accused of doing terrible things to minors. That was annoying.

I wish I knew the conclusion of Asiata’s legal problems. Did he stand trial? Did he go to jail? If so, is it still there?

Since his arrest three years ago, the Internet has had practically no information about Asiata. So while this story isn’t finished, that’s all I have right now.

But what a story it is – and I’m glad I had the opportunity to share with our audience on 3DownNation.