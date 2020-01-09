Businessman Starke from Montreal frustrated by the ownership situation of Alouettes | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“But no, I didn’t really feel that I had a fair chance and for whatever reason nobody really told me why.”

Starke, the chairman of Hampstead Private Capital, showed his interest in purchasing the Alouettes in April for the first time. He changed his offer two months later by committing $ 35 million, complete with proof of funds, but withdrew on July 2.

Last month, Starke contacted CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie and reiterated his desire to buy the franchise. However, more frustration ensued.

“It was frustrating, 100 percent,” Starke said. “But for whatever reason it was not the intention.

“I clearly did my best. On my side there are no regrets, there was nothing more I could have done. The process was pretty frustrating, that’s definitely the right word. “

Ambrosion was not surprised to hear of Starke’s sentiment.

“I think there’s always room for someone to feel they have to be the right bidder and I don’t blame Clifford,” Ambrosie said Tuesday during the CFL winter meetings in Collingwood, Ont. “I would be shocked even if he didn’t think he was the right man.

“The problem with the process is that anyone who wants to see this is a winner. . . and the fundamental truth is that winners do not like to come second. I hope to have a friendship with them (those who have pursued the Als) as time goes by, because one of the things they all had in common was that they loved Quebec, they loved Montreal and they loved the Alouettes and the CFL so how can you not want to have a relationship with them. “

Starke said he only treated Ambrosion, but admits that the trial made him sour on the CFL commissioner.

“I originally liked Randy,” he said. “He looks into your eyes, shakes your hand, I felt he was reliable at first, 100 percent.

“Certainly, I have lost respect for him. I congratulated him (with the sale) but at the same time I just felt that I was not taken seriously, my group for whatever reason was not taken seriously. I do not know in any way how I Randy has to classify, but I feel pretty disrespectful. “

Ambrosion said that all potential owners were treated in the same way.

“We took the governors through each of the bidders and what was in each of the bids,” he said. “We let the governors decide which they wanted us to pursue.

“Regarding dishonesty, I hope we weren’t. We led everyone through the same process. continue and we followed that process.

“I really hope that when this is written, people will feel that we have done our best. It was a difficult situation. We took over the team under difficult circumstances and did our best to follow a process and luckily we got a great result. “

While the Alouettes are out of the market, the B.C. Lions remain for sale. And Starke would not give a discount on kicking those tires, although he admits that his focus was mainly on the franchise in Montreal.

“Listen, I love the competition,” Starke said. “Never say never and I think it (B.C.) is probably a better economic situation.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press