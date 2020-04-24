Businesses, community groups step up to help despite their own struggles – News – The Intelligencer

Providing assistance to business owners, churches and a number of community groups throughout the region is a mission that is working to foster a sense of connectedness, despite an infectious and deadly virus that has forced people to physically separate.

Editor’s note: This content is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Bucks County Courier Times at buckscountycouriertimes.com/subscribenow or at The Intelligencer at theintell.com/subscribenow.

__________

Measuring the need behind closed doors is difficult.

In unprecedented numbers, people across the region are going without – without the financial resources to pay for housing, putting food on the table or fostering a human connection.

And yet, I hope so.

Small businesses, which are experiencing financial difficulties of their own, are uniting behind community fundraisers to help those who may be suffering alone.

One business owner from Baldoyle promised to feed one family every day until the stay-at-home order is lifted. A Bedminster man, who owns two Manhattan Bagel stores, is tapping into his company’s distribution network to get milk and chicken to food pantries. The list goes on.

“It’s hard for us now, especially incoming families,” said Doylestown Borough resident John Ordway, whose wife Jan Jalenak owns Jules Thin Crust’s pizzerias and the Lovebird fried chicken restaurant, and her presents regular meals to area health care workers from its nine suburbs of Philadelphia.

Providing assistance to business owners, churches and a number of community groups throughout the region is a mission that is working to foster a sense of connectedness, despite an infectious and deadly virus that has forced people to physically separate.

On Monday, the Presbyterian Church at Deep Run in Bedminster fed more than 50 people in a drive-through meal service, which it continues to offer the third Monday of every month.

In Warrington, Soprano’s is giving five pizza to five families every Friday.

Dozens of local businesses and residents are contributing to Palisades Community Foundation’s efforts, raising $ 1,000 last week for the Lord’s Pantry in Ottsville, which provides food to more than 1,500 families in need in the community.

“We look around and see hundreds of people every day, wearing masks and gloves, still trying to get through everyday life,” said Bedminster resident Don Bradley, owner of Manhattan Bagel in Baldoyle and Lansdale. “The struggles are different for everyone; some alone at home are able to work. Doctors and nurses are out there working and worried about getting sick. We have to agree and stick together. “

In addition to encouraging logistical challenges and protections to keep his own shops open, Bradley was pivoted to meeting the needs of health care workers and community food pantries. It offered fresh bagels and met stricter milk and chicken requirements.

“I’m doing this because I believe if you can give up you should,” said Bradley, who has volunteered with his wife and daughter in the past in packing meals for the United Way and other community endeavors . Bradley said he has successfully leveraged his company’s existing distribution network to help Barclay Food Shelter in Warrington and the Living Hope Shelter in Dublin.

Working alongside the Doylestown Neighbors United group, and now Doylestown-based Lansdale United Group, he has managed to spread his generosity with the help of others who feel the same urgency to join.

Inter Friends Outreach, a separate advocacy group for those in need, is working with its network of volunteers in Central and Upper Bucks to deliver food and groceries to people in need. “We have been very busy delivering groceries to everyone from motels to five-bedroom homes,” said Tara Grippi Stoop, the head of the organization that relies on community donations to encourage its effort.

In Perkasie, the “Meals to the Front” campaign is drawing support from customers and business leaders from places like the Rise and Grind Cafe, Nourish Kitchen and Catering, the Hickory Stick and other food-seeking and helping spots urgent care centers, local SPCA chapters and police and emergency responders in Hilltown, Perkasie, Souderton and Quakertown.

Before closing its doors, Chambers owners 19 Bistro & Bar, Matt Caffrey and Adrienne Chalmers ran a gift of food for anyone in the community who needed a meal.

“My chef estimates that we gave around 200 meals, 16 of which went to the Lenape Valley Foundation’s residential program,” said Chalmers, who also donated more than 600 children’s books to the Bucks County Housing Group.

Benny Marcantuono, owner of Soprano’s, said the giveaway is contagious. A couple of his customers got together to donate pizzas to Warrington Ambulance and hoagies to Baldoyle Hospital.

“We want to create something fun through the quarantine,” said Marcantuono. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without a little help. If I give a pie or two to an incomeless family, it feels right. “

Ordway said since he posted the offer to feed a family a day, he is flooded with requests, but will continue to make donations as long as the shelter-in-place order lasts. Providing assistance in times of crisis is no stranger.

Last year, Ordway delivered over 200 pizzas to unpaid federal aviation workers affected by the government shutdown. Now, if local health care workers show their work identity, Jules Thin Crust will provide a free “personal” pizza.

Behind the masks, behind the isolation, behind closed doors, the action you bring during these times makes more that a few bells fill.

“It’s a way to put a smile on a family’s face every day,” he said.