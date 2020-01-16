A police officer walks along part of a sidewalk plow that was hit by a CN train at the Colborne Street intersection in London on January 9, 2018. (Free press file photo)

Jason Jackson saw the Malcolm Trudell sidewalk team for the last time in the early morning on January 9, 2018.

Trudell had worked 12 hours on clearing sidewalks near central London after a “significant snowfall,” Jackson said.

Jackson, owner of Jackson Pools Inc. and a contracted sidewalk snow plow provider for the City of London, testified Wednesday during the trial of the city at the expense of Occupational Health and Safety Act. He said he had met Trudell, 26, near Goodwill Enterprises to refuel the team.

“He was very happy; he smiled. You don’t usually see that at 3:00 am. He said everything was great,” Jackson said. “I said,” Be careful for the rest of the night. ” the last thing I saw of him. “

Jackson said that the following morning in a telephone conversation with the police, he heard that Trudell was killed in a collision with a CN freight train on a level crossing on Colborne Street, south of York Street.

Malcolm Trudell was killed when the sidewalk snow team he used was hit by a train in central London. (Supplied)

The city has argued not to be accused of failing to take reasonable precautions for the protection of an employee and failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect the health and safety of an employee.

The main issue in the case is whether Trudell can be considered a City of London employee.

The National Safety Board of Canada issued a report last year stating that a lack of training on safe working practices contributed to the fatal collision.

“A lack of experience with railway crossings, a lack of training on working safely when clearing snow at a railroad crossing and tunnel vision aggravated by fatigue inhibited the effectiveness of visual scanning of the snow plow,” the report said.

The crown claims that the training should be provided by the city to employees who provide services on behalf of its.

Trudell, who started his first service with cleaning up city sidewalks a few weeks earlier, did not have the G permit that the city needed to operate shifts on city sidewalks, an inspector from the Ministry of Labor said Tuesday.

Jackson said he landed a snow shovel contract with the city in 2015. He had one team while subcontractor Paul Bennett of WeeBee Contracting, who also testified on Wednesday, delivered two more machines.

Trudell was employed by WeeBee, which had been outsourced by Jackson Pools for additional snow clearance personnel without the knowledge of the city and under the terms of their agreements, the court heard.

Both Bennett and Jackson testified that the city had not provided training for their employees and they only received safety information after Trudell’s death.

Crown adviser Judy Chan argued that it was the responsibility of the city to provide snow plows with training and literature, and to ensure that those employees had the correct references.

The city did not provide safety sessions for Jackson Pools and WeeBee employees, nor did they explain safety standards at railway crossings and back-up procedures, or gave instructions on the use of blue or orange lights, Jackson and Bennett testified.

Defense lawyer John McNair argued that Trudell worked for WeeBee and that Jackson Pools had never informed the city of that deal, which was against their tender without their consent.

Although Jackson said earlier in the trial that he had “a partnership” with Barrett, during interviews with the Department of Labor, Jackson repeatedly told investigators that WeeBee was a subcontractor for him, McNair said.

Barrett, who admitted paying his employees under the table, said he had given verbal instructions on how to safely drive the teams to his drivers, including Trudell, and gave tips to help them stay safe on the road.

One of the advice he said was getting out of the taxi every few hours.

“Snow shoveling can be fascinating. The snow swirls in front of you, “Barrett said. “You are starting to feel dizzy.”

Jackson Pools and WeeBee declared guilty in July 2019 for not providing information, instruction and supervision to protect the health and safety of an employee. Jackson Pools was fined $ 60,000 and WeeBee $ 15,000.

The process continues on Thursday.

