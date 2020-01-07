Bushfire smoke should trigger cautious Australian Open approach: expert

Loading...

“There is evidence to raise concern about people who are at high levels in polluted air,” said Associate Professor Irving.

“As we saw today, air quality can improve fairly quickly, so if I had to decide whether people play tennis in polluted air, I would treat it like a day with very high temperatures. It’s better to be on the safe side safe than sorry. “

The organizers of the Australian Open should be careful, experts in respiratory diseases warn. Credit: AAP

He said that an athlete without respiratory problems like asthma would likely not have long-term health problems if they played in conditions like Melbourne’s on Monday.

“It would be like getting viral bronchitis or being exposed to a lot of cigarettes. It wouldn’t do permanent harm in that short time,” he said.

“The large particles settle in her larynx and trachea and the small particles in her bronchi … it would irritate them [see above] that it could affect performance. Don’t breathe?

“If you let a person stop, what do you do with the others who are still playing? Some feel the effects more than others at the level of perception or brain. It is often said that it is the athlete who has the most difficulty breathing or can endure most of it. ” Muscle pain that works best. “

Some athletes may not know that they have “exercise-induced asthma,” said Associate Professor Irving.

“Although all tennis players will be super fit, some of them may have reactive airways related to the fact that they do a lot of exercise and may or may not know it,” he said.

TA chief Craig Tiley said potential smoking hazards were treated according to TA guidelines. If the real-time air monitoring shows dangerous smoke concentrations and medical experts believe that games should be stopped, referees will end the game.

“We have experts who analyze all available live data as specifically as possible for our locations and consult with tournament directors on a regular basis and medical experts in the event of heat and smoke,” said Tiley.

“We have access to real-time air quality monitoring at all of our venues, and we work closely with medical staff and local experts to ensure that we have the best possible information to help us make decisions about whether the game will run at a particular time to be canceled. ” Point.”

TA has also put additional resources into implementing real-time air monitoring systems, hired a former Bureau of Meteorology expert to monitor the conditions, and consulted medical experts to prepare for potential hazards.

The fact that the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Arena, and Margaret Court Arena are covered also meant that the tournament was extremely unlikely to be delayed, officials believed.

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

