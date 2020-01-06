Loading...

Country singer Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, pledged $ 500,000 to services fighting the massive bushfires in Australia, where the two artists grew up.

“The support, thoughts and prayers of our family go out to everyone affected by the fires across Australia. We are donating $ 500,000 to rural fire departments who are all doing and giving so much right now, ”Urban wrote on Twitter, including a list of fire departments similar to the one Pink posted when they announced his gift.

Burned since September and probably exacerbated by a prolonged heat wave in Australia, the fires have killed at least 23 people and destroyed more than 1,500 homes. To date, almost 15 million acres have been consumed, particularly affecting the neighboring states of New South Wales and Victoria. It is also believed that more than 8,000 koalas died from the fires.

Although Kidman was born in Hawaii and Urban in New Zealand, the two spent their formative years on the Australian mainland – Kidman in Sydney, New South Wales and Urban further north, just outside Brisbane, Queensland. On Sunday, the pair attended the 77th Golden Globes, where Kidman was nominated for best actress in a television series – Drama for her role in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

On New Year’s Eve, Urban led Nashville’s year-end celebrations for the fourth consecutive year, singing with guest Stevie Nicks and paying tribute to the artists who died in 2019 with a mix of Cars hits, Eddie Money and Busbee.