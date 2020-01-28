Bushfire contractors owed the fire department hundreds of thousands of dollars

Companies that were used to fight fires in northern New South Wales five months ago still have to be paid for by the state fire service for rural areas.

The ABC knows that Walcha’s contractors and companies that provided machines such as bulldozers for fire-fighting, fuel, and groceries collectively owe approximately $ 1 million.

Brian Smith, who owns a timber transportation company and said he owed him nearly $ 500,000, said he had already received $ 315,000.

His company, which employs 70 people, has helped set up control lines to protect homes and land in the Nundle and Nowendoc fires.

He said the late payment “did great damage” to his company and really “blew us away”.

In addition to the delay, Mr. Smith said that his company had been unable to start another job before Christmas because it was too busy fighting fires.

Other walcha entrepreneurs say people are reluctant to speak up because they fear they will cause trouble.

But despite months of hunting money, little was paid.

Some companies have received payments, but one who didn’t tell ABC that his company owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

They said bills piled up, causing some contractors to switch to personal bank accounts to stay afloat.

‘Very stressful’

Peter King, the owner of a rural veterinary supply, said the problem had been dragging on for far too long and raised serious concerns about the general well-being of the community.

“They had to finance it … it was a very stressful situation for them. To the point that people were also very concerned about their mental health,” he said.

Everyone fights as they are, and yet the state government is the worst believer in the city. “

Contractors helped fight fires in the Nundle, Stockyard Creek, Winterborne and Ebor areas, and some started in early September.

MP says the process needs to be improved

Tamworth MP, Kevin Anderson, said he was approached by a number of companies that had not been paid.

Mr. Anderson said he had been in direct contact with the State Secretary of State Emergency Services, David Elliott, to discuss the unpaid bills.

“I immediately contacted the minister’s office and he asked that bills be sent directly to him,” said Anderson.

“We were partially paid – some measures and some money go back to these companies, but sometimes not all of them.”

“It is something that needs to be checked. If this is sorted, it is imperative that we check how we can optimize and improve this process.”

It is extremely annoying and as a small business owner you cannot bear this debt. “

The office of the state emergency minister advised that questions be forwarded to the RFS.

RFS is expecting a “substantial payment volume” shortly. Photo: NSW RFS

The contractors are stretched, says RFS

In a statement, the NSW RFS blamed an unprecedented brush fire season for the backlog.

“As a result, the additional work capacity of the contractors and the associated administrative tasks have increased significantly,” said an RFS spokesman for NSW.

“We apologize for any delays as we go through this process, and we ask for your patience while additional staff has been hired to deal with the backlog.

“A significant volume of payments is expected to be generated in the next fortnight.”

However, Mr. King doubted that progress would be made soon.

Every time we find out that they will be paid next week, a week goes by … and still no money, “he said.

“They continue to blame the paperwork because the other problem they have is the outdated system. They still use manual orders to do all of this.

“It can take three days for it to be over. It is a very outdated system. The whole process is very out of date. “

– ABC