Bush fires and double coronavirus disasters hit the Australian tourism sector

Jason Cronshaw does bus tours in the New South Wales Blue Mountains and typically runs six hop-on and hop-off buses in December and January, but not this summer.

“During some of these days we only drove a bus and that was really just to make sure we were still out there to serve the people who came out, but we really drove with very few people,” said Cronshaw.

His family has been running Fantastic Aussie Tours business for more than four decades.

“I have never seen such a downturn in 45 years,” he said.

Tourism companies such as the Blue Mountains Explorer Bus experienced a sharp downturn. Photo: Facebook

The Australian bushfire images that were broadcast around the world met with international sympathy and donations, but frightened vacationers.

Even before the Blue Mountains were threatened, the downturn in tourism began.

“The first cancellation the Blue Mountains received was last September when the north coast fires [from NSW] started and those were international travelers who didn’t come to Australia,” said Cronshaw.

“There is a hotel in Mount Victoria where a wedding was canceled in October 2020, and that was only because of the fear of the fires.”

More than five months after the first bushfire-induced failures, the outbreak of the corona virus threatens to jeopardize recovery.

“There are a few [Blue Mountains] operators who are certainly directly involved in the Chinese market, such as Scenic World, and which were immediately canceled for future group business,” said Cronshaw.

Amidst the uncertainty about the outbreak, the “shutdown crisis” threatens

In the Sydney suburb of Epping, Jane Yuan’s travel agency is busy making calls, but these are not new bookings.

Instead, Ms. Yuan and her colleagues support customers who are stuck due to flight cancellations at Beijing and Shanghai airports.

“Everyone is frustrated. I just spoke to Qantas employees and they are also very frustrated because they don’t know what will happen, ”she said.

According to Jane Yuan, Chinese tour groups are the “bread and butter” of their business. Photo: ABC News: Grant Wignall

Ms. Yuan estimates that 40 to 50 percent of her earnings come from Chinese tour groups visiting Australia. The Chinese government has been reported to have banned leaving the country, thereby opening up Australia’s largest inbound tourism market.

This is in addition to the federal government’s restrictions, barring entry for many people who have traveled across mainland China, and airlines that discontinue flights.

“For my travel groups, I canceled my restaurant bookings, I canceled my hotel bookings, flight ticket bookings,” said Ms. Yuan.

“I know people who work in restaurants in this street. They have already been disenchanted. They are concerns that affect the Chinese market.”

Of the 9.3 million tourists who visited Australia last year, 1.4 million were from China, spending an average of $ 9,235 per trip, according to Tourism Australia, and a total of $ 12.3 billion.

“From the perspective of international tourism, I think this is a crisis that has already occurred for many companies,” said Margy Osmond from the Tourism and Transport Forum.

“If we have practically no Chinese visitors, this is a significant impact every month and as long as it continues, and possibly afterwards, as we have to rebuild relationships and the market.”

Ms. Yuan is concerned that it may not be long before some of her industry peers go under.

“They still have American Chinese visitors, Hong Kongers and Malaysians like us, but the proportion of these guests is only about 20 to 30 percent of the total travel groups.

“For example, a coach has 35 seats at full capacity, but now you only have seven seats … but how long can you do this business?

“If this continues for two or three months, many companies like ours are likely to face some sort of downtime crisis.”

“I would definitely not incur additional debt”

Domestic tourism providers in regions affected by bush fires have already experienced a similar crisis this summer and do not yet know if they have made it.

Nicole McDonald manages vacation rentals in Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales.

Nicole McDonald says the bushfires have taken a huge toll on business owners. Photo: ABC News

A number of properties she manages in the city of Rosedale were lost in the fires. She spent New Year’s Eve making sure guests were brought to safety, and then took care of power outages, cancellations, and refunds.

“We just made the numbers and lost 60 percent of our annual income,” said McDonald.

Ms. McDonald examined support for small businesses like hers that have not suffered direct property damage.

Although she found she might be able to get an interest-free loan, this is not an offer she wants to accept.

“I would definitely not incur any additional debt … the holiday income is obviously quite variable anyway, and without the guarantee that people will book for the future, I definitely would not.”

Small businesses struggle to keep staff

The city of Eden was hit nearly 200 kilometers south of Batemans Bay when the border fire from Victoria moved north.

Weeks later a normally full caravan park was almost empty, and only a few vacationers and permanent residents occupied huts.

Discovery Parks Eden is part of the G’Day Group, founded and managed by Grant Wilckens, who traveled to Eden after the bushfire to meet employees.

A fire burned near this Eden Caravan Park, which was cleared on New Year’s Eve. Photo: ABC News

“We have several parks with scorched forest and scrubland – we’re very, very lucky,” he told ABC News, looking at the burned trees and vegetation that went up to a fire at the edge of the park.

The G’Day Group has 280 parks across the country that match the scale and geographic diversity to withstand the summer disaster. Some regular customers do not refund the credit for the next summer vacation.

“The good news is that there is another January. It will come back next year,” said Wilckens.

“The reality is that many smaller companies make the most of their money this month.”

Mr. Wilckens said his company could continue to pay casual workers who would not be able to work due to park closures.

However, many smaller operators in areas affected by fires had to fire employees.

In the coastal town of Merimbula, north of Eden, Simon Millar’s whale watching and boat tour company was able to keep its permanent staff, but there were no shifts available for casual workers.

Simon Millar says some visitors have returned to the south coast of New South Wales, but not in their usual numbers. Photo: ABC News

“I know from talking to a number of other companies in town that there are a lot of people out of work,” said Millar.

The loss of jobs means that less disposable income has to be spent in the city, which relies on more local trade until tourists return.

“The long weekend on Australia Day was a very busy weekend for us … still not nearly as high as it usually is, but it’s good to see that people are definitely starting to come back here,” said Millar.

He hopes international tourists will not be prevented from driving along the coast in the next whale watching season after Rauch has made it difficult to spot whales at the end of last season.

With tourism and social media campaigns encouraging Australians to vacation in fire-hit cities that are open for business again, Ms. McDonald is hoping for a strong Easter season in Batemans Bay to help her business.

“We’ll see how things go in the next few months, whether we make it or not.”

–ABC