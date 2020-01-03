Bush fire crisis | Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the crosshairs of TA for a fundraiser

Loading...

TA hopes the match will be televised by broadcast partners around the world, thereby increasing the flow of donations.

The organization has also pledged to donate $ 1 million for community relief and will increase this figure by $ 100 for each ace served during the ATP Cup in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. More than 1,500 aces are expected to be served, bringing the total donation to $ 1.2 million.

This figure will increase dramatically if TA succeeds in lobbying ATP, the WTA and other tennis organizations to match its fundraising efforts.

While commitments at the organizational level will undoubtedly be the single biggest contributor to the fundraising effort, Kyrgios has been the spark of several athletes who commit thousands to the cause.

Wednesday night, after his call to arms, the 200-year pledge of $ 200 for each ace he served throughout the Australian summer was immediately supported by fellow Australian Alex de Minaur and John Millman.

Several other players – including Sam Stosur and Dylan Alcott – followed suit before T20 superstar cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D & # 39; Arcy Short joined them, promising $ 250 for every six They hit in the Big Bash.

"Hey guys, for every six times I hit the Big Bash League this year, I will be donating $ 250 to the Red Cross Bushfire call," Lynn wrote on Twitter.

"It is special to see so many athletes from various sports joining the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and property in our country."

Lynn donated $ 3,000 for the 12 maximums he has reached to date in the Big Bash. Brisbane Heat sponsors the Epic Good Foundation and Betta Electrical will match Lynn's donations dollar for dollar.

LaMelo Ball, an Illawarra Hawks star to the NBA, donated a month of his NBL salary to the cause.

"It's sad to see what's going on," said Ball.

LaMelo Ball donated one month of his NBL salary to the cause. Credit: Getty

"People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help wherever I can, so this is my way of helping."

Top Australian jockeys Damian Lane and Tommy Berry will also donate $ 250 for each winner they ride in January.

TA chief Craig Tiley said the Aces for Bushfire Relief initiative has given the tennis community a chance to help communities devastated by the fires.

"It is heartbreaking to see the ravages that bush fires are causing across the country and to see so many people and communities suffering," he said. "The Aces for Bushfire Relief initiative gives the tennis community the opportunity to galvanize our sport to support and raise the necessary funds to help those who need it most.

"We are working closely with the best players and we have already had a great response, with many of them eager to help this incredibly important cause. Bush fire relief."

TA also announced that funds from AO Live Stage's concert with Jessica Mauboy on January 19 would be donated to the Red Cross, along with other artists to be revealed in the coming days.

"At the Australian Open, we also plan to honor and recognize the incredible work of our firefighters, emergency workers and volunteers who serve our communities tirelessly "said Tiley.

"I know that fans will be out in force at the AO Rally for help to support this great cause, as well as participate in all of our other fundraising activities."

Sam is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

