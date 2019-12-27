Buses on the fast lane to electrify it faster than cars, according to BHP modeling

Loading...

Additionally, Dr. McKay said that due to the "collective purchasing power" that applies to buses, the ramp-up of a battery-powered bus fleet could exceed electrification of cars.

"Who makes the decisions about which buses to buy? These are the boards, the people who work for the state governments – they could make a decision tomorrow saying that we won't buy anything but buses electric for each new purchase, "he said.

There are already more than 300,000 electric buses on the road in China – a number that could double by 2025 according to some projections. In Australia, plans are underway to transform the 8,000 buses in Sydney into an electrified fleet. The European Union has set targets for new buses to be zero emissions by 2025. And in California, new buses must be zero emissions by 2029.

BHP, a major supplier of petroleum, and its competitors have closely studied the electrification prospects of the transport sector, since megatrendy raises big questions about the future demand for its resources.

Of the 100 million barrels of oil consumed every day worldwide, about 60 million are used in transport, including 46 million on the road, light vehicles taking about 28 million and medium and heavy vehicles the remaining 18 million.

In addition to producing petroleum, which would be negatively affected by the electrification of transportation, BHP recently increased its exposure to the electric vehicle market by expanding its operations in Western Australia to extract nickel – an ingredient key in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries.

It is (the electric vehicle revolution) far away, not in the next three to five years, but rather in the next 10 to 15 years. And Australia is not leading the charge … because of our geography, the dispersed population, the high cost.

Julian Segal, CEO of Caltex

As for trucks, Dr. McKay's research predicts a much slower electrification process until 2025. But while heavy and medium trucks would stay on a similar trajectory for the next five years, they should then "diverge".

"They will likely stay fairly similar until the mid-2020s with no great prospects for electrification, then they will diverge," said Dr. McKay.

"Medium loads will start to electrify relatively quickly, but heavy loads will be recalcitrant, as this is the segment with the highest performance requirements and the least tolerance for any weather ; stop … recharging is much slower than refueling. "

Charging a heavy truck is a longer process than refueling.

Australian fuel giant Caltex said it treats the impact of the rise of electric vehicles very seriously, but believed the "tipping point" for when it would start to seriously affect oil suppliers was farther away than many had predicted, potentially more than a decade later.

"It is far, not in the next three to five years, but rather in the next 10 to 15 years," said Caltex chief executive Julian Segal last month. "And Australia is not leading the charge … because of our geography, the dispersed population, the high cost."

Segal said Caltex is experimenting with electric vehicle charging technology alongside its gasoline bowsers to meet demand, but "everything indicates that it is far". The company said it is testing a deployment of electric vehicle charging stations at some of its gas station sites.

