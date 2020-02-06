Busch Light is giving away Mustangs to fast-tweeting fans during the Daytona 500 – Adweek

Can you fire a tweet before the crew of Nascar driver Kevin Harvick makes a pit stop? If the answer is yes, you may soon be behind the wheel of a new Ford Mustang.

Harvick sponsor Busch Light will host its # Pit4Busch competition on Twitter on Sunday, February 16.

Whenever Harvick drives into the pits during the race, fans can tweet and take part in the competitions over the duration of the pit stop – usually 12 to 16 seconds – with the hashtags # Pit4Busch and #Sweepstakes.

The winner of each pit stop, chosen at random, will receive a brand new Ford Mustang, which is fully covered with the classic Busch Light paint # 4.

Daniel Blake, Senior Director Marketing at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release: “Both Busch and Harvicks Auto No. 4 have some of the most loyal and dedicated fans in the world. # With Pit4Busch you can see how committed you are during the 500s and reward some of them with their own Busch sports car. Harvick doesn’t waste time on the track, so this is also an opportunity for fans to show off their skills. We can hardly wait for everything to come together on race day. “

Harvick added: “Without a fast and efficient pit crew, you can’t win in NASCAR, and my boys are the best. This year, fans have to be just as fast if they want to take a new car home with them. Like Busch mein Turned the car into beer cans, drove me in a bright pink car at the All-Star Race and turned Busch in Dover into Harvick last year, I’m always amazed at what they come up with – it’s a great start to the season. “