Bus riders benefit from free rides on New Year's Eve shot up: London Transit

Riders get off an LTC bus on Oxford Street and Proudfoot Lane in London. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Londoners ringing in 2020 benefited from a free ride home in numbers that had not been seen for years, with passengers on the bus peaking by more than 60 percent that night.

The London Transit Commission offers free journeys after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but interest declined in 2017 and 2018. Last year, this trend started, with more than 8,250 people using a free bus ride during the evening of December 31 and early morning hours on January 1.

“I think it’s great. I think that when we get people on the bus, even if it’s free – which doesn’t make any money – it’s a great PR move that can help them get started more regularly,” Coun said. Phil Squire, president of the London transit office.

The one night free ride cost the London Transit Commission (LTC) about $ 17,655. In recent years, the highest racing ship was 10,720 in 2016.

Squire said the New Year’s Eve promotion put him on the bus long before he was a city politician.

“In my area, that is Old North, people will take it to the band shell (in Victoria Park),” he said.

“They’ll realize it’s pretty handy. Before I was an alderman, I started using that route. My wife and I would go in and come back and realize how easy it is.”

A staff report with the results of New Year’s Eve riders goes to the committee’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Most of the increase in driverhood came on routes before midnight, with 6,869 people jumping on board for the new year. Another 1,388 took the bus between midnight and 1 am. It is also the first year that the bus service has been extended to 1 am, as part of a continuous effort to start bus routes earlier, have them run later and improve the weekend service.

“The community has grown to rely on service and sees it as an integral part of providing a safe journey to Londoners and an alternative to drinking and driving,” the staff report said.

The program has been offered on LTC buses on New Year’s Eve since 1985.