Bus driver rescues kidnapped fourth class during carjacking

“A blessing that we were there”: bus driver rescues kidnapped fourth-class driver during carjacking

Updated: 7:34 AM EST February 1, 2020

Elsa Fox was in the right place at the right time. This week the Seattle school bus driver dropped off a fourth student and continued her route until, after a car drove past her, a young girl on the side of the road saw her. According to the authorities, the 9-year-old had just been pushed out of the car while he was still moving. Allegedly she was abducted during a carjacking at the bus stop where Fox had just been. “So she waved my hands like this; she said,” Take me home, take me home. They tried to kidnap me, “Fox told KOMO. “It’s just a blessing that we were there to help her. You know, I’m a parent and I think that’s the worst nightmare of someone taking your child.” Police said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jessy Rylah trying to steal another car before he was arrested in a nearby field. Allegedly Rylah told delegates that he had just used heroin, meth and marijuana. Rylah knew the 9-year-old girl, police said, but did not disclose how. Rylah has been charged with first-degree abduction, theft and theft of a motor vehicle. Fox, who is back on her route, said she was just doing her job to get her passengers home safely. “Because she needed help, that’s what we do. We take care of our community and our children,” she said.

Elsa Fox was in the right place at the right time.

This week the Seattle school bus driver dropped off a fourth student and continued her route until, after a car drove past her, a young girl on the side of the road saw her.

According to the authorities, the 9-year-old had just been pushed out of the car while he was still moving. Allegedly she was abducted during a carjacking at the bus stop where Fox had just been.

“So she waved my hands like this; she said,” Take me home, take me home. They tried to kidnap me, “Fox told KOMO. “It’s just a blessing that we were there to help her. You know, I’m a parent and I think that’s the worst nightmare of someone taking your child.”

Police said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jessy Rylah, tried to steal another car before he was arrested in a nearby field. Allegedly Rylah told delegates that he had just used heroin, meth and marijuana.

Rylah knew the 9-year-old girl, police said, but did not disclose how. Rylah has been charged with first-degree abduction, theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Fox, who is back on her route, said she was just doing her job to get her passengers home safely.

“Because she needed help, that’s what we do. We take care of our community and our children,” she said.

.