Burnley stunned Manchester United in the Premier League

The owners and deputy chief executive Ed Woodward were exposed to many other chants on a miserable night for United.

As for Burnley, the win will be remembered for a long time.

They hadn’t won at Old Trafford since September 1962.

Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez, right, celebrates with his teammates after the final whistle

Son Heung-min was the hero for Tottenham when they kept their top 4 hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Norwich City.

The South Korean ended a drought of seven games when he nodded home eleven minutes before the end when Spurs were on the pitch.

They had taken the lead through Dele Alli in the first half, but Teemu Pukki’s penalty put Norwich in the lead.

Son Heung-min heads Spurs to victory.Credit: Getty Images

Spurs rallied to win, the first in the Premier League since matchday two that narrowed the Chelsea gap to six points. But not many people, not least Jose Mourinho, will think they are able to make it into the top four on this show.

Defeat will be hard for Norwich to miss as they missed the chance to close the security gap, which is still six points.

Leicester returned with a 4-1 win against relegated West Ham to continue their push for the Champions League next season.

After shocking losses to Southampton and Burnley, the Foxes showed their best again when the goals from Harvey Barnes, Ricardo and a double from Ayoze Perez ensured that they kept their stranglehold in third place.

But after a relatively injury-free season for the Foxes, boss Brendan Rodgers saw midfielder Nampalys Mendy and striker Jamie Vardy limp away in the first half.

