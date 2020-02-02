Burnley misses key opportunities in Arsenal stalemate

Burnley: Arsenal had a goalless draw at Burnley’s Premier League on Sunday, but Mikel Arteta’s team will be lucky to have gone off with one point.

Burnley begs Dwight McNeil at Turf Moor on Sunday. Credit: Getty Images

Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed the golden chance for Burney to win a match that dominated them over long distances.

Arsenal started brilliantly and the returnee Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have put them in front when he came around Burnley to collect a pass from David Luiz but shot his shot wide.

However, the Clarets looked all the more determined when Dwight McNeil caused trouble on the left flank and Arsenal caused many problems after the break.

Hendrick headed a McNeil cross from a great position past the goal and Rodriguez shot from close range against the bottom of the crossbar after the Burnley winger had done another good job.

The result left both sides with 31 points, with Arsenal in 10th and the goal difference ahead of Burnley. The Gunners have won just one of their seven league games since Arteta took command after Unai Emery’s release.

Reuters