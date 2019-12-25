Burning Man organizers sue millions in US permit rates. UU.

Loading...

RENO, Nev. – Burning Man organizers sued the US Land Administration Office. UU. To recover millions of dollars that, they say, the government has overcharged them during the last seven years in the countercultural celebration in the Nevada desert.

Black Rock City LLC, the nonprofit organization that produces the annual Burning Man event, filed the lawsuit on December 13 at the United States District Court in Washington.

The organizers told the Reno Gazette Journal that they are tired of waiting for the last four years that the office provides justification for the nearly $ 3 million they charge annually for a permit to celebrate the event of 80,000 people in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of Reno

"This case is our attempt to break this cycle," Burning Man spokeswoman Megan Miller said in an email to the newspaper.

The Burning Man organization is seeking "relief from the continuous, illegal and harmful conduct of the defendants towards (Black Rock City LLC) that threatens the viability of the iconic Burning Man event," the lawsuit said.

Land Administration Office officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

In recent years, Black Rock City has been required to reimburse BLM, which provides law enforcement and supervision at the event, for its services and expenses.

In addition, the group must pay a gross receipts rate of 3 percent, or a portion of their income. In 2018, organizers reported almost $ 44 million in revenue from the event.

Black Rock City earlier this year hired the Washington-based lobbying firm Hollard and Knight to deal with federal officials, specifically those with the BLM and the Department of the Interior.

In the last four years, Black Rock City has filed six appeals challenging what it considered excessive and unjustified costs, according to the lawsuit.

Since 2012, BLM costs have been inflated, according to demand, although BLM has not been able to provide reasoning to increase costs.

In 2012, Burning Man organizers reimbursed the BLM almost $ 1.4 million in expenses, an increase of 60 percent year-over-year, although the event population increased only 4 percent that year, according to demand. The following year, the same bill was $ 2.9 million, according to the lawsuit.

In three years, cost recovery charges increased by 291 percent, and the population of the Burning Man event increased by 39 percent, Black Rock City attorneys said.

In 2019, the organization paid approximately $ 2.9 million for the event, excluding the commercial use rate.

The organization is trying to free itself from "this broken and unreasonably heavy pattern and practice" specifically executed by the permit district, the Winnemucca District of the Land Administration Office, according to the lawsuit.

The organizers were forced to "accept BLM's charges and conditions, as unreasonable, or cancel the already scheduled Burning Man event," the lawsuit said.