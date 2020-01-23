Burglary suspects used stolen loot to furnish their home, police say

MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police

Tony Caldwell

The police of MRC des Collines identified two suspects earlier this year during a burglary in Val-des-Monts, where an estimated $ 75,000 worth of items were stolen, many of which were to furnish the suspect’s home.

Police raided a home in Gatineau’s Templeton district on January 16, occupied by a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in connection with the December burglary on Principale Road.

“At the time of the search, researchers were able to retrieve most of the stolen items from Val-des-Monts,” police said in a release.

“An interesting fact in this case is that the suspects have stolen objects that are needed to furnish their home. Example: a home cinema system, rolls of toilet paper, cutlery, decorative objects, a vacuum cleaner, brooms, tools, herbs and even the victims

wedding album, “the police said.

The theft also included jewelry and electronic devices, as well as a glider navigation system. The police have not reclaimed cash and jewelry has been reported stolen.

Although the suspects have been identified, they have not been arrested or charged and the investigation continues, police said.

