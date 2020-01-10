Loading...

(Photo via YouTube)

Step aside sassy Wendy because Burger king continues to prove that they are supreme on social media. The burger joint not only rewards Bronx NYC patients because of the Joker movie but they also roasted McDonalds In the process.

Burger King is offering free Whoppers to residents of the Bronx due to the influx of tourists. Tourism is due to a form of scene and similar emblematic Joaquin Phoenix‘S Joker.

Read more: American Horror Story fan favorite confirms the return of season 10

Joker was released in October 2019 and quickly took off, even though he was covered in controversy. It was a huge success with Jaoquin Phoenix hanging a Golden globe already for the film.

Even before the film’s release, an iconic image took off on social networks. He spawned memes and jokes galore. We are sure you know what we are talking about, but for confirmation, look below.

# Bales2020FilmChallenge Let’s move on to day 8

Day 8 – Stairs in a movie

People flock from everywhere to take selfies on the stairs of the Bronx that Joaquin Phoenix dances in the recent film Joker. #jokerstairs is one thing. pic.twitter.com/ZpJgkpZpgS

– Suzanne Grieco Mattaboni (@suzmattaboni) January 8, 2020

In a YouTube video, Burger King spoke to residents of the Bronx about the influx of tourists.

“Dear Bronx, we know that clowns can be boring,” begins the video, showing the king dancing on the stairs. “But don’t worry. If you live in the Bronx, use the KINGSTAIRS code on Uber Eats to get a free Whopper. And put on a happy face.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gkjjpc_8YgA (/ integrated)

We know that clowns can be boring, it’s clearly a shot at Burger King’s main rival, McDonald’s. Their mascot is Ronald McDonald the clown.

More Joker

In addition to winning him a Golden Globe, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker also earns a ton of money.

the DC Comicsthemed movie spent the wonder movie Deadpool 2 as the most profitable film ever rated.

Joker opened in October and has always thrilled it. Joker has grossed over a billion dollars. This makes it the only R-rated film to have disgusted so much. Deadpool 2 earned $ 785 million. So the Clown Prince of Crime passed the Merc with a mouth. The sky is the limit of the film.

Given his modest budget, Joker is also expected to make $ 500 million in profit. That would put him in the likes of Marvel Avengers: Endgame, Which is now the most profitable film of all time.

Joker can thank Deadpool, however, because Deadpool has shown that R-rated superhero movies can thrive.

Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds congratulated Joker on the perfect tweet.

“The R-rated box office congratulations are not like what you’re used to …” said the actor. With that, there was an image of Joaquin Phoenix dancing on the now famous steps, as it reads “you motherf * cker”.

At the bottom, the sentiment is signed by Deadpool, Neo, Pennywise, Jesus, Hugh Jackman, The Wolfpack, M. Gray. Legends refer to other high-performance R-rated movies that Joker abandoned, including The Matrix Reloaded, he, The Passion of Christ, Logan, the hangover and fifty shades of gray.

Congratulatory messages at the R-rated box office are not like the ones you are used to … pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f

– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

What do you think about the fact that Burger King offered free Whoppers to residents of the Bronx? Make it sound below!

See more: 14 favorite dishes of musicians

Brendon Urie (Panic! At The Disco) – Sandwiches