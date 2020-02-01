Bureaucratic obstacles hampered the federal flood prevention program: audit paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The mitigation program, set up in 2015, financed 363 projects in 117 communities – mainly flood maps and structural improvements to reduce the effects of rising water. About $ 95 million went to these projects, but another $ 89 million in earmarked funding was not allocated.

“Administrative requirements and time limits for structural projects were seen as barriers,” the report says.

There was little use of the program in the first two years because the timing of the launch did not match the provincial budget cycles, meaning that provinces could not provide the necessary matching funds.

In addition, provinces and territories had expected a program to address a wider range of hazards, and therefore they may have had to adjust projects to reflect the program’s tight focus on flood mitigation. This focus was considered important given the interplay between disasters.

“When there are forest fires, we know that we will have more floods in the coming years,” said a person interviewed by the evaluation team.

Because applications had to be submitted through provincial or territorial governments, First Nation communities were “confronted with additional barriers,” given the federal responsibility for communities on reserves.

Other problems were “complex and cumbersome” management of the funding program, long forms to be completed and significant staff turnover in the regions and at the Public Safety Canada headquarters in the early stages.

The program managers accepted the recommendations of the evaluation and are committed to making changes.

Five years ago, Canada was the only G7 country without home insurance coverage for inland floods, as the existing flood maps were outdated, the report said. The disaster relief program has been partly set up to carry out the necessary evaluations and maps and the insurance sector has started to use newly made maps.

“At the moment, however, no affordable flood insurance is available for all affected communities in Canada,” the report says.

Governments, homeowners, the private sector, academia, and non-governmental organizations all have a role to play in reducing the burden on governments related to disaster recovery, the reviewers say.

They argue for steps such as:

– the prevention of land development in flood prone areas by relying on the risk assessments and maps of the program;

– Flood-resistant properties with suitable window pits, downspouts and pump pumps.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press