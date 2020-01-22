Bungie's Crunch Culture played a role in the departure of Halo Co-creator

Halo and Destiny developer Bungie is one of the most acclaimed shooting studios in the game industry, but the company also has a reputation for “crunch” on its projects. For Halo co-maker Marcus Lehto, this culture was a factor in his decision to eventually leave the studio.

In a round table discussion with GameSpot, Lehto explained that Bungie’s crunch periods could last a few months, and this burnout played a role in his decision to eventually leave the studio. He then founded V1, which is currently working on the original shooting game Disintegration. The studio limits extended working hours to approximately one week at a time to reduce mental and physical stress.

“We don’t want to experience it [crunch]. We don’t want to replicate that at all,” Lehto added in the interview. “At V1, one of our most important goals with the studio is to ensure that we create an atmosphere in which everyone is closely involved in what we are working on, so there is a lot of responsibility on everyone’s shoulders. And everyone wears different hats. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBrnP4-3waw [/ embed]

Digital Trends has contacted Bungie for comments on the current studio culture and whether the crunch has recently been reduced.

Lehto was involved with Bungie through the early development of the first Destiny game. As recently as last June, Bungie announced it was postponing a patch in Destiny 2 to help maintain a balance between work and private life for its development staff. The Destiny 2: Shadowkeep extension also experienced a slight delay before the launch on October 1, 2019.

Within the past week, developer CD Projekt Red also came under fire because of its plan to crack while Cyberpunk 2077 was completed. The decision was revealed by CEO Adam Kiciński less than a year after the studio claimed it would never crack on the game. Other high-profile studios accused of crunch are NetherRealm, the now-defunct Telltale Games, Rockstar Games, Epic Games and Treyarch. Treyarch, owned by former Bungie partner Activision, reportedly contracted quality guarantee testers 4 70 hours a week in the year prior to the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops.

