Bungie Aspects Update 2.8.1 for Destiny 2, Whole Established of Patch Notes Unveiled

Bungie has taken to their web page to announce and detail the newest update for Future 2. Titled update 2.8.1, the new content material heading in the direction of Future 2 will be appreciated by admirers and newcomers alike!

The update fixes a ton of issues with the overcome, provides new rewards, and common fixes to energy and development, globe systems and much more. Luckily, Bungie detailed the comprehensive lst of patch notes so if you’re on the lookout for a unique take care of or just want to see what has been improved, you can do so with relieve!

Look at out the full set of patch notes down under:

Future 2 Update 2.8.1



Overcome

Fixed an problem in which Ward of Dawn was not building Orbs of Gentle .

Mounted an difficulty in which Ward of Dawn could not be activated while holding a Sword.

Fastened an difficulty in which casting Nova Bomb would consume your melee potential (Attunement of Hunger).

Emblems and Trackers

The “Playin’ the Odds” emblem attained as a result of the Gambit intro quest is now usually claimable from Collections.

Players

who have concluded the Divinity mission, but did not effectively acquire

the Exotic Trace Rifle Divinity, will now have it unlocked and obtainable

to reacquire in their Collections.

who have concluded the Divinity mission, but did not effectively acquire the Exotic Trace Rifle Divinity, will now have it unlocked and obtainable to reacquire in their Collections. Players who have finished

the Forsaken marketing campaign will come across The Lawless Frontier lore e book entry “By

Thy Tongue Be Damned” completed and obtainable to claim.

the Forsaken marketing campaign will come across The Lawless Frontier lore e book entry “By Thy Tongue Be Damned” completed and obtainable to claim. Emblem metrics extra for emblem stat trackers that had been existing right before 2.8., and display screen the very same information as right before. Trackers extra: Period 8 Time Go Rank Attained Period 9 Time Pass Rank Gained Fractaline Donated Kills as a Sentinel Titan Kills as a Striker Titan Kills as a Sunbreaker Titan Kills as a Arcstrider Hunter Kills as a Nightstalker Hunter Kills as a Gunslinger Hunter Kills as a Stormcaller Warlock Kills as a Dawnblade Warlock Kills as a Voidwalker Warlock Gold Medals Gained Longest Glory Acquire Streak Total Valor Resets Pit of Heresy Solo Flawless Completions Kills of Final Bosses in Hive Escalation Finished Nightmare Hunts on Grasp Issues Medal Tracker – 7th Column Medal Tracker – Annihilation Medal Tracker – We Ran out of Medals Medal Tracker – Ghost in the Night Medal Tracker – This Crown is Mine Medal Tracker – I Created This for You Medal Tracker – Undefeated Wins in Trials of the 9 Flawless Tickets in Trials of the Nine Kills in Crimson Doubles Defeated Opponents When Underneath Effects of Iron Stress Black Armory Forge Completions Kills of Haunted Forest Terrors Deepest Branch of Haunted Forest Cleared Recipes Baked Finished Branches of Verdant Forest Quantity of Revelric Mild Triggers Throughout the Revelry Concluded Tier 3 Encounters During the Reckoning Completions of Menagerie Completions of Heroic Menagerie Sweet Gathered



Benefits

Armor

The

Titan’s Phoenix Cradle Exotic leg armor now appropriately creates sunspots

that have an extended duration and implement their positive aspects to allies when

the Titan donning the armor will get a weapon get rid of although standing in a

sunspot.

Titan’s Phoenix Cradle Exotic leg armor now appropriately creates sunspots that have an extended duration and implement their positive aspects to allies when the Titan donning the armor will get a weapon get rid of although standing in a sunspot. Preset an difficulty where by the Warlock’s Felwinter’s Helm Unique would incorrectly induce right after swapping the merchandise off and on once again.

Set an difficulty in which some faction armors have been not the right way allowing gamers to apply Faction Rally ornaments to them.

Seasonal mod sockets have been included to all armors offered from world drops. See this write-up for extra information.

Gamers

who met the demands, but have been missing Prestige ornaments for the

Eater of Worlds raid lair, will now have them unlocked and out there for

use.

who met the demands, but have been missing Prestige ornaments for the Eater of Worlds raid lair, will now have them unlocked and out there for use. New players can nevertheless attain Prestige ornaments from

finishing the Prestige (Heroic) Eater of Worlds raid lair along with

the proper Leviathan manager challenges.

finishing the Prestige (Heroic) Eater of Worlds raid lair along with the proper Leviathan manager challenges. Fixed an concern that

could avoid Eater of Worlds Prestige ornaments from showing up in the

ornament slot on correct raid equipment.

could avoid Eater of Worlds Prestige ornaments from showing up in the ornament slot on correct raid equipment. The Titan’s Aeon Secure Exotic gauntlets now lists the exact same melee bring about prerequisite on both of those its Tooltip and Particulars screens.

The

Mantle of Remembrance ornament for Hunters’ Unique gauntlets Shinobu’s

Vow will now adequately replace the merchandise icon to mirror the adjust in

appearance.

Mantle of Remembrance ornament for Hunters’ Unique gauntlets Shinobu’s Vow will now adequately replace the merchandise icon to mirror the adjust in appearance. The Diadem of Deceit Unique ornament is now usable on the Calendar year 1 edition of the Warlock Exotic helm Crown of Tempests.

The Nano Redux Exotic ornament is now usable on the 12 months 1 version of the Hunter Exotic upper body armor Raiden Flux.

The Huskcrushers Exotic ornament is now usable on the 12 months 1 model of the Titan Exotic leg armor Dunemarchers.

The chest armor mod Significant Arm Reserves now correctly provides elevated ammo reserves for Shotguns.

Economic system

Nightfall: The Ordeal Grandmaster issues now grants Year 10 Year Pass Unique weapon catalyst quest progression.

Crimson Working day Sparrows now have the accurate occasion watermark (was The Dawning).

Copy person emotes purchased separately from a bundle can now be opened.

Universal

ornaments staying offered for Vibrant Dust in the Eververse retailer now

correctly screen the text “Already Procured on Account” when owned.

ornaments staying offered for Vibrant Dust in the Eververse retailer now correctly screen the text “Already Procured on Account” when owned. Preset

an problem that induced the Warlock Year Move universal chest ornament

to erroneously cause an unreleased event’s common ornament to also

screen as unlocked.

an problem that induced the Warlock Year Move universal chest ornament to erroneously cause an unreleased event’s common ornament to also screen as unlocked. Trials of Osiris Ghost Shell will now drop with Crucible-associated benefits.

Energy and Development

Four

weekly Impressive equipment sources upgraded to Pinnacle (+1): Crucible,

Strike, and Gambit problems, and the weekly clan engram.

weekly Impressive equipment sources upgraded to Pinnacle (+1): Crucible, Strike, and Gambit problems, and the weekly clan engram. Fixed an issue where the Trials seller engram was not previewing rewards at the appropriate power level.

Weapons

Fastened an problem with The Fourth Horseman where its Broadside perk would fail to replicate its outcomes over the community.

Fixed

an problem with Breech Loaded (Distinctive ammo) Grenade Launchers that

resulted in them obtaining a appreciably lowered blast radius.

Earth Systems

Completing Warden of Very little now counts for a Fallen boss get rid of for the weekly Strike bounty: Serve the Servitors.

Fastened an concern producing Warden of Absolutely nothing to give double Champion Benefits.

For

the Want-Ender Unique quest, any gamers who were being missing Uncharged

Tokens right after turning in their Awoken Talisman and then completing the

“???” magic formula mission, will now come across them in their Pursuits. If

a player’s Pursuits are total, they will come across the Uncharged Tokens added

the moment they’ve cleared some place and then returned to orbit or re-logged

into Future 2.

the Want-Ender Unique quest, any gamers who were being missing Uncharged Tokens right after turning in their Awoken Talisman and then completing the “???” magic formula mission, will now come across them in their Pursuits. Dreaming Town entire world chests are awarding Glimmer once again.

Fastened

an difficulty the place players could get blocked from obtaining the Essence

from the Poor Juju mission The Other Side, preventing completion of the

Lousy Juju Exotic quest Spellbound. A player could get

into a terrible state if, before staying on the quest by themselves, they joined

a further player on the proper quest phase, finished The Other Facet

mission, obtained the Essence, and then certain it to get hold of Bad Juju. Gamers

in this bad condition, who have obtained Lousy Juju and concluded The Other

Facet mission, but have not concluded the Spellbound Exotic quest, will

now be ready to Bind Essence at the altar to finish it.

an difficulty the place players could get blocked from obtaining the Essence from the Poor Juju mission The Other Side, preventing completion of the Lousy Juju Exotic quest Spellbound. Fastened

an challenge producing a crash when gamers tried to turn in their Awoken

Talisman to the statue of Sjur Eido in the Shattered Throne dungeon.

UI

Made a improve so that concluded bounties now sort to the best of the bounty bucket, grouping them together.

Buddies mentioned in a player’s roster must no extended show up as black nameplates with zero Energy.

Typical

Preset an concern where by the Winner Servitor’s invulnerability beams had been not appearing all through Seraph Tower gatherings.

Preset

a string pinpointing for the 4 Seraph weapons to include the phrase

“Source:” so gamers know the place to get the weapons.

a string pinpointing for the 4 Seraph weapons to include the phrase “Source:” so gamers know the place to get the weapons. Mounted an issue in which the Rasputin bounty, The Shed Classics was not counting Vintage Mix matches.

Included the exercise rejoin functionality in the Trials playlist.

Fixed an difficulty where by fully upgrading a desired destination bunker at times doesn’t unlock the Warmind Stability Triumph.

The “Seasonal Triumphs Complete” discipline now increments when Triumphs are concluded.

Additional Vex barriers to the Grove of Ulan-Tan Legendary Dropped Sector.

Fastened

an issue in the Seraph Towers general public function exactly where Ana’s dialog would

still connect with out towers staying overwhelmed when the towers are down and

Champions are present in the ultimate section.

an issue in the Seraph Towers general public function exactly where Ana’s dialog would still connect with out towers staying overwhelmed when the towers are down and Champions are present in the ultimate section. Preset an issue with

the Heavy Body spawning away from its system in The Quarry and

Scavenger’s Den Legendary Shed Sectors on EDZ.

the Heavy Body spawning away from its system in The Quarry and Scavenger’s Den Legendary Shed Sectors on EDZ. Fixed an concern influencing the issue scaling of several pursuits which include Whisper of the Worm and Zero Hour missions.

In relevant information, Bungie lately introduced a new excotic weapon for players to unlock. The new weapon, titled The Four Horsemen, provides participant a model new epic shotgun that comes with 4 barrels and is pretty impressive! If you want to understand more about the new weapon and the Season of the Deserving proper listed here!

Future 2 is now out there for the PS4, Xbox 1, Pc, and Google Stadia. What are your feelings on the most current update for Future 2? Permit us know in the reviews below!

Supply: Bungie