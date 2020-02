Video: bundle for chilly Saturday evening, Sunday morning

Updated: 6:19 PM EST February 8, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

APRIL 23, IT IS 7:00 AM KEEPING AN EYE ON THE SKY, A BEAUTIFUL FULL MOON. THE SECOND OF THE YEAR AND IT’S AT HIS PEAK GET 2:30 IN THE MORNING. WE HAVE SNOWLY COME IN TOMORROW, BUT HERE IS WHERE WE TALK ABOUT LIGHT MATERIAL. BROKEN SNOW BEARS HERE TO THE WEST, WHAT IS DEALING WITH US. FIRST Tonight, CLEAR HEAVENS AND THAT FULL MOON. TEMPERATURE FALL IN THE TEENAGERS, SOME PLACES IN THE SOME FIGURES. TOMORROW, WE START WITH COLD SUNSHINE IN THE MORNING. MOST CLOUDY SKIES ALL DAY. I AFTERNOON WE HAVE A CHANCE OF FLOWERS TO SEE THE INTERIOR, BUT MOST USA GETS THE MORNING NIGHT. HIGH TEMPERATURES A SMALL WARMER TOMORROW. TWO EVENTS ARE COMING TO US. MORNING MORNING, TIP SUNSHINE. WE SEE FLURRIS DEVELOPING IN THE AFTERNOON AND INTERIOR. I DON’T THINK MANY THIS WILL FIVE. THEN WE BREAK THAT THE SECOND PARTY HAS MORE PUNCH. IT COMES LATE TOMORROW NIGHT. JUST COLD ENOUGH THAT WE LIGHT SEE SNOW OUTSIDE 495. TEMPERATURES DO NOT GET VERY COLD TOMORROW. AS THE MOISTURE WORKS 20 EAST WORKS THROUGH THE MORNING COMPUTER MONDAY MORNING, FOR MOST OF US, IT WILL RAIN WITH WINTRY MIX AND THERE IS NO MUCH MOISTURE. WE WILL MAKE LITTLE SHOCKED SHOWER IN THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON, BUT NOT TOO MANY LOOK FOR THIS. I THINK FOR BOSTO SOUTH, LIGHT RAIN WITH A FEW FLOWERS. WITH A FEW INCREASE, WE CAN SEE AN INCH OR CLOSE TO TWO INCH, BUT THAT IS FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON ALL THE WAY TO MONDAY MORNING. OVER THE FOLLOWING SEVEN DAYS, TOMORROW WE HAVE BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS SUNDAY AND MONDAY THAT A LIGHT MIX CHANGES OVER THE FIELD. TUESDAY, A LOT OF CLOUDS AROUND, BUT SHOWER ARE SOUTH. RAIN SHOWER AT 44 DEGREES. WEDNESDAY LOOKS DRY, BUT THURSDAY, ANOTHER SYSTEM THAT COMES TO US. A AIR OF WARM AIR, RAIN, MIXED TO THE NORTH. I DON’T LOOK FOR MUCH. IT WILL REMOVE AND COOL FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND. THERE ARE COOLER TEMPERATURES. STILL RELATIVELY MILD AGAIN WHEN WE GET CLOSER AT THE CHI

Video: bundle for chilly Saturday evening, Sunday morning

Updated: 6:19 PM EST February 8, 2020

Snow flurries can develop by the early evening on Sunday.

Snow flurries can develop by the early evening on Sunday.

.