Bullitt's Mustang is sold at auction for $ 3.74 million

Photo: Mecum

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT, made famous by a very good chase scene in Steve McQueen’s not very good detective film Bullitt, was sold on Friday by Mecum auctions in Kissimmee, Florida for $ 3.74 million. Before the auction, rumors went around the room that the car would cost up to $ 5 million, but when the bid passed the $ 3 million mark about 5 minutes after the car rolled onto the podium, the parties lost interest ,

I remember the stories about this car. That the owner bought the car from a newspaper ad for just $ 3,500. That Steve McQueen himself had tried to buy the car back from the owner and he absolutely refused. Rumors say that it was exported to Mexico at some point before it went down in history. In reality, it was only kept until the owner died and left it to his son in 2014. It reappeared a few years ago and the excitement around the car was practically palpable.

I’m a Mustang kid and for a hot minute, Steve McQueen was just stunning. I got a 68 Mustang GT Fastback, but it didn’t have a 390, which was partly due to this film. I still wonder how stupid it is to spend so much money on a nice story associated with a $ 20,000 car.

If you want to see the frenzied competition, you’ve come to the right place. How fast is a fool and his money separated, what?

I was hoping 2020 would bring less stupid news. We got off to a great start.