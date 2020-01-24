Bullied children show the lasting power of kindness in New PSA - Adweek

The thing about childhood trauma is that it sticks to each and every one of the senses for years. Decades later, a person who was bullied might remember the names they used during the P.E. or the sweater they wore when they were teased in the dining room. The smell of a swimming pool, a certain lunch or even a sudden handgrip can evoke memories of particularly painful moments that can have lasting, life-shaping effects.

Lively and easily accessible, bullying leaves an impression. Equally impressive: the moments when a kind viewer comes to our defense or a new friend protects us from harm with a simple hand on the shoulder or a distracting compliment. Just as a bad experience can stay with us, so can a friendly gesture.

With the support of the San Francisco-based indie agency TBD, the Ad Council traveled the time with its new public short film “A Message From the Future”, the latest part of its “Because of You” campaign.

Teenagers who experienced bullying took part in a simulation that made them 10 years older.

“We knew we wanted to age the kids by 10 years in real time in a live environment to create an emotionally harsh experience,” said Anrick Bergman, the director of the film. “To do this, we first scanned the teen’s facial data. Then we digitally changed the shape of an empty face to match facial features and movements. We not only recorded the appearance, but also the movement, the speech and the small, unique behavioral micro signals. “

In a classroom, the digitally aged students connect with classmates who have come into need, whether they are young heroes who have physically freed them from harmful situations or have been daily examples of goodwill. Those who were on the receiving end could see how their kind intervention helped their friend thrive as young adults.

What is special about this approach is that these messages come from an authentic place and show that future generations will grasp the effects of our interactions. “It is so important that the message” Because of you “remains genuine and comes directly from teenagers themselves,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. “This new work highlights the impact you can have on someone near you without even realizing it.”

You can find more information about this process in the following film behind the scenes.

