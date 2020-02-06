Bulldogs preparing for new rugby season

From 6 to 60 years old, the Belleville Bulldogs Rugby program is one of the most respected in Ontario.

With the off-season not far away, the Bulldogs hold a series of free indoor sessions for boys and girls in the Loyalist Sports Dome. They are held on Tuesday evenings and last 8 weeks. Bulldogs spokesman Jo Robinson.

The Bulldogs work teams from touch programs to junior to men’s and women’s and old boy levels with around 300 registered players.

Robinson says that changes have been made to the names of the junior age.

Last year the Belleville Bulldogs girls under 15 won the Toronto Rugby Union and the Ontario Rugby championship. That team is expected to remain virtually intact as the team under 16 this season.

Full details about the free indoor sessions and registration can be found online at bellevillerugby.com.

